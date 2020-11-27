Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan

  • November 27 2020 08:00:00

Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan

ISTANBUL
Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan

The construction of a massive mosque in Istanbul’s iconic Taksim Square is close to completion and is scheduled to open during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The works of the above-ground façade of the mosque, which continued in accordance with social distancing rules due to the pandemic, were completed while the precast assembly of the building is at the last stage.

A scaffold was built for the works in the mosque, where an inscription on the main door was hung and frame stones were laid.

When the construction of the mosque is completed, its height, excluding the minarets, will be around 30 meters, the same as the two historical churches in the area.

The complex will also have a conference hall, while its underground area will be used as a covered parking space with a 180-vehicle capacity.

The mosque is expected to open for prayer in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, corresponding to April-May 2021 this year according to the Gregorian calendar.

The plan for the mosque in Taksim Square has been in the works for decades.

A court had previously objected to the construction of the mosque, as it had ruled it would be against public benefit.

The plot of land where the mosque has been constructed is currently owned by the General Directorate of Foundations.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals

    Turkey, Qatar ink 10 new deals

  2. Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

    Infections rise as Turkey resumes publishing all positive virus cases

  3. Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

    Turkey inks contract for 50 million doses of Chinese vaccine

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,014 as daily cases increase by 29,132

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,014 as daily cases increase by 29,132

  5. Coup plotters receive aggravated life sentences

    Coup plotters receive aggravated life sentences
Recommended
Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus

Turkey rejects European Parliament resolution on Cyprus
Jellyfish rising in Bosphorus Strait raise concerns

Jellyfish rising in Bosphorus Strait raise concerns
Cigarette butts main reason of fires in Istanbul, data reveals

Cigarette butts main reason of fires in Istanbul, data reveals
One in two Syrians in Turkey will not return to homeland, says report

One in two Syrians in Turkey will not return to homeland, says report
Turkey’s flag carrier ready for vaccine delivery race

Turkey’s flag carrier ready for vaccine delivery race
Main opposition CHP leader criticizes pandemic policies

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes pandemic policies
WORLD UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine

UK asks regulator to study AstraZeneca vaccine

The British government said on Nov. 27 it has asked its independent medicines regulator to assess AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine as part of the formal approval process for the drug to be rolled out by the end of the year.
ECONOMY Turkish tourism sector may shrink 70% due to pandemic: Minister

Turkish tourism sector may shrink 70% due to pandemic: Minister

Turkey’s tourism sector will likely shrink 70% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s culture and tourism minister said on Nov. 26. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes defeated Serbian side Crvena Zvezda 75-64 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 11 game on Nov. 26. 