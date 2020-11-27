Taksim mosque construction nears completion, set to open in Ramadan

ISTANBUL

The construction of a massive mosque in Istanbul’s iconic Taksim Square is close to completion and is scheduled to open during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The works of the above-ground façade of the mosque, which continued in accordance with social distancing rules due to the pandemic, were completed while the precast assembly of the building is at the last stage.

A scaffold was built for the works in the mosque, where an inscription on the main door was hung and frame stones were laid.

When the construction of the mosque is completed, its height, excluding the minarets, will be around 30 meters, the same as the two historical churches in the area.

The complex will also have a conference hall, while its underground area will be used as a covered parking space with a 180-vehicle capacity.

The mosque is expected to open for prayer in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, corresponding to April-May 2021 this year according to the Gregorian calendar.

The plan for the mosque in Taksim Square has been in the works for decades.

A court had previously objected to the construction of the mosque, as it had ruled it would be against public benefit.

The plot of land where the mosque has been constructed is currently owned by the General Directorate of Foundations.