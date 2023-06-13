Takashi Murakami loves and fears AI

Takashi Murakami loves and fears AI

PARIS
Takashi Murakami loves and fears AI

Neo-pop art superstar Takashi Murakami has always embraced new technology and was an early adopter of crypto and NFTs, but even he admits fearing that AI might make him obsolete.

Murakami, 61, has become a brand unto himself thanks to his loveable technicolor paintings that mix traditional Japanese art motifs with modern anime and manga.

His paintings have sold for millions of dollars, led to fashion collaborations with Louis Vuitton and Kanye West, and been shown at some of the world's great institutions, prized as insightful commentary on the fine line between art and commerce.

It has not always made him popular with Japan's art establishment, but Murakami likes being a disruptor. He sees another wave of change coming thanks to AI-powered software.

"The generational change will be dramatic," he told AFP at the opening of a new exhibition at the Gagosian gallery on the outskirts of Paris.

It reminds him of the arrival of the Apple II computer in the 1980s that swept away an older generation of design professionals, but empowered those who embraced it.

"AI will certainly do damage to technical trades but I don't think it will be able to block our ideas," he said. "The wackiest ideas, those that even AI cannot generate, will become even more valuable."

That does mean power perhaps shifting from artists to tech engineers, who will be able to explore things that are hard to imagine at the moment.

"Artists who create familiar things will be left behind," he said. "I myself work with a certain kind of fear of one day being replaced."

Ironically, Murakami says he was touched to finally receive some praise from a more traditional part of Japanese society with his recent work in homage to Kabuki theater.

He spoke to AFP in front of an enormous 23-meters long by 5-meters-high fresco that tells a Kabuki narrative in his dazzling, cartoonish style.

"I'm not very appreciated in Japan," he said. "My reputation is fairly bad because I'm seen as presenting a false image of Japanese culture to the rest of the world. This is the first time I was welcomed in this way in Japan. I was very pleased."

Murakami, 61, has become a brand unto himself thanks to his loveable technicolor paintings that mix traditional Japanese art motifs with modern anime and manga.

His paintings have sold for millions of dollars, led to fashion collaborations with Louis Vuitton and Kanye West, and been shown at some of the world's great institutions, prized as insightful commentary on the fine line between art and commerce.

It has not always made him popular with Japan's art establishment, but Murakami likes being a disruptor. He sees another wave of change coming thanks to AI-powered software.

"The generational change will be dramatic," he told AFP at the opening of a new exhibition at the Gagosian gallery on the outskirts of Paris.

It reminds him of the arrival of the Apple II computer in the 1980s that swept away an older generation of design professionals, but empowered those who embraced it.

"AI will certainly do damage to technical trades but I don't think it will be able to block our ideas," he said. "The wackiest ideas, those that even AI cannot generate, will become even more valuable."

That does mean power perhaps shifting from artists to tech engineers, who will be able to explore things that are hard to imagine at the moment.

"Artists who create familiar things will be left behind," he said. "I myself work with a certain kind of fear of one day being replaced."

Ironically, Murakami says he was touched to finally receive some praise from a more traditional part of Japanese society with his recent work in homage to Kabuki theater.

He spoke to AFP in front of an enormous 23-meters long by 5-meters-high fresco that tells a Kabuki narrative in his dazzling, cartoonish style.

"I'm not very appreciated in Japan," he said. "My reputation is fairly bad because I'm seen as presenting a false image of Japanese culture to the rest of the world. This is the first time I was welcomed in this way in Japan. I was very pleased."

TÜRKIYE MHP calls on opposition to endorse efforts for new charter

MHP calls on opposition to endorse efforts for new charter
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP calls on opposition to endorse efforts for new charter

    MHP calls on opposition to endorse efforts for new charter

  2. Ankara to host key meeting for Sweden’s NATO bid

    Ankara to host key meeting for Sweden’s NATO bid

  3. Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit

    Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit

  4. UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson 'partygate' inquiry

    UK parliamentary committee to conclude Boris Johnson 'partygate' inquiry

  5. Trump prepares for court appearance as 1st ex-president to face federal criminal charges

    Trump prepares for court appearance as 1st ex-president to face federal criminal charges
Recommended
Film to be hidden at Istanbul Modern for 14 years

Film to be hidden at Istanbul Modern for 14 years
Row erupts in Germany over restitution of bronzes

Row erupts in Germany over restitution of bronzes
Leopoldstadt, Kimberly Akimbo top Tony Awards

'Leopoldstadt', 'Kimberly Akimbo' top Tony Awards
İzmir to host Int’l Film and Music Festival

İzmir to host Int’l Film and Music Festival
‘Transformers edge out ‘Spider-Verse’ at box office

‘Transformers' edge out ‘Spider-Verse’ at box office
Johnny Depp meets fans in Istanbul concert

Johnny Depp meets fans in Istanbul concert
WORLD Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit

Palestinian President Abbas begins China visit

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas began a visit to China on Tuesday that comes as Beijing is seeking a larger role in Middle East politics and competing for energy resources.

ECONOMY UEFA final gives huge boost to Istanbul’s tourism

UEFA final gives huge boost to Istanbul’s tourism

The UEFA Champions League final game that Istanbul hosted at the weekend has given a huge boost to the city’s hotels and marks “a milestone” for the local tourism industry, says Müberra Eresin, the president of the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TÜROB).

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.