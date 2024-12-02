Taiwan's Lai talks 'China threats' with Pelosi

Taiwan's Lai talks 'China threats' with Pelosi

HONOLULU
Taiwans Lai talks China threats with Pelosi

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te discussed "China's military threats" toward the island in a call with former U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi on Dec. 1, drawing a fresh barrage of criticism from Beijing.

Pelosi's long-standing support for Taiwan has infuriated China, which responded to her visit to Taipei in 2022 with massive military drills around the island.

Lai and Pelosi discussed "China's military threats toward Taiwan", presidential spokeswoman Karen Kuo told reporters, describing the 20-minute call between the "long-time friends" as "warm and amicable."

China, which insists the island is part of its territory, opposes any international recognition of Taiwan and its claim to be a sovereign state.

Beijing especially bristles at official contact between the island and the United States, which is Taiwan's most important supporter and biggest arms supplier.

China has already fumed over more U.S. arms sales to the island and Lai's stop in Hawaii, where he was welcomed with red carpets, garlands of flowers and "alohas."

In response to Lai's conversation with Pelosi, China called on the United States to "stop meddling with Taiwan" and cease "supporting and indulging Taiwan independence separatist forces."

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-U.S. relations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Since arriving in Hawaii on Nov. 30 at the start of a Pacific tour, Lai has met with state Governor Josh Green, members of the U.S. Congress, officials from the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan and others.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

    White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

  2. Armenia plans shorter military service

    Armenia plans shorter military service

  3. Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

    Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

  4. CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

    CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

  5. Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

    Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage
Recommended
White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire
Armenia plans shorter military service

Armenia plans shorter military service
Syria, Russia step up strikes amid anti-regime forces advance

Syria, Russia step up strikes amid anti-regime forces advance
Ankara urges Assad regime to reconcile with opposition for peace in Syria

Ankara urges Assad regime to reconcile with opposition for peace in Syria
Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine

Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine
Future of planet at stake’ at ICJ hearings

'Future of planet at stake’ at ICJ hearings
WORLD White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

The White House said on Dec. 2 that it is in "active conversations" with Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt over efforts to broker a ceasefire to end Israel's over year-long war on the besieged Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Türkiye close to investment deal with another Chinese carmaker

Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

Türkiye is close to sealing an investment deal with a Chinese carmaker, according to Kaan Masatçı, project manager at the Investment Office.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿