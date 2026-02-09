Taiwan says 'impossible' to move 40 percent chip capacity to US

Taiwan says 'impossible' to move 40 percent chip capacity to US

TAIPEI
Taiwan says impossible to move 40 percent chip capacity to US

Taiwan's top tariffs negotiator said it would be "impossible" to shift 40 percent of its semiconductor production capacity to the United States as she rejected claims that the island's chip industry would relocate.

Taiwan is a powerhouse in producing chips — a critical component in the global economy — but the White House wants more of the technology made in America.

Washington agreed in a deal last month to lower tariffs on the island's goods to 15 percent from 20 percent, while Taiwan will increase its investment in the U.S..

U.S. Commerce Secretary official Howard Lutnick said last month that Washington wanted to shift up to 40 percent of Taiwan's chip supply chain and production to the U.S., warning tariffs could rise sharply if that did not happen.

That came after he told U.S. media in September that Taiwan's chip production should be split "50-50" with Washington.

But in an interview broadcast late Sunday by Taiwanese television channel CTS, Vice Premier and lead negotiator Cheng Li-chiun said she had made it clear to U.S. officials that Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem would not be relocated.

With regards to "40 or 50 percent of production capacity (being) moved to the United States... I have made it very clear to the U.S. side that this is impossible," Cheng said.

She added that Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem was like an "iceberg", the foundation beneath the water is "enormous", adding that "an industrial ecosystem built up over decades cannot be relocated."

She said "it will only continue to grow larger".

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

    Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

  2. MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

    MHP marks 57th anniversary amid anti-terror push

  3. Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

    Trial over Uğur Mumcu assassination postponed to July

  4. Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

    Ankara district mayor resigns from CHP amid transfer speculation

  5. Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks

    Parliamentary delegation due in US for defense, regional talks
Recommended
OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market
Airports serve 17.8 million passengers in January

Airports serve 17.8 million passengers in January
Türkiye, Greece set sights on $10 billion trade goal

Türkiye, Greece set sights on $10 billion trade goal
Credit card limit cuts expected to impact Türkiye’s used car market

Credit card limit cuts expected to impact Türkiye’s used car market
Trade Ministry halts chicken exports ahead of Ramadan

Trade Ministry halts chicken exports ahead of Ramadan
Japans Takaichi may struggle to soothe voters and markets

Japan's Takaichi may struggle to soothe voters and markets
Cuba halting airline refueling for month amid energy crisis

Cuba halting airline refueling for month amid energy crisis
WORLD Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.
ECONOMY OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

OİB chief foresees strong momentum in auto market

Türkiye’s automotive sector is set to maintain its upward trajectory, according to Baran Çelik, chairman of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB).  
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿