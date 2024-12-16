Taiwan receives first batch of US-made Abrams tanks

TAIPEI

Taiwan has received 38 advanced Abrams battle tanks from the United States, the Defense Ministry said on Dec. 16, reportedly the island's first new tanks in 30 years.

Washington has long been Taipei's most important ally and biggest arms supplier, angering Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory.

The M1A2 tanks, the first batch of 108 ordered in 2019, arrived in Taiwan late Sunday and were transferred to an army training base in Hsinchu, south of the capital Taipei, the Defense Ministry said.

The M1A2s are the first new tanks to be delivered to Taiwan in 30 years, the semiofficial Central News Agency said.

Taiwan's current tank force consists of around 1,000 Taiwan-made CM 11 Brave Tiger and U.S.-made M60A3 tanks, technology that is increasingly obsolete.

Abrams tanks, which are among the heaviest in the world, are a mainstay of the U.S. military.

Taiwan faces the constant threat of an invasion by China, which has refused to rule out using force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry yesterday urged the United States to "stop arming Taiwan... and supporting Taiwan independence forces."

"The Taiwan authorities' attempt to seek independence through force and foreign help is doomed to fail," ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.