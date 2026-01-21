Taiwan chip dominance 'biggest threat to world economy,' says Bessent

Taiwan chip dominance 'biggest threat to world economy,' says Bessent

DAVOS
Taiwan chip dominance biggest threat to world economy, says Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent identified Taiwan's overwhelming control of advanced semiconductor production as the gravest danger facing the global economy, warning that any disruption would trigger catastrophic consequences.

"I would say that the single biggest threat to the world economy, the single biggest point of single failure, is that 97 percent of the high-end chips are made in Taiwan," Bessent told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He described a potential blockade or destruction of the island's manufacturing capacity as an "economic apocalypse," emphasizing Washington's efforts to relocate semiconductor production to American soil.

Bessent announced efforts to form a critical minerals alliance, including the G7, Australia, India, Mexico and South Korea, to break China's stranglehold on essential resources.

He said the bloc is working rapidly to establish independent mining, processing and refining capabilities to prevent Beijing from wielding "the sword over our heads."

Bessent cited rare earth magnet production resuming in his home state of South Carolina after a 25-year absence, with producers projecting they can meet most U.S. demand within two years.

The Treasury secretary also reported progress in trade talks with Beijing, including the completion of annual soybean purchases totaling 25 million tons.

Bessent described fentanyl-related tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as successful in forcing cooperation, noting "a substantial drop" in precursor drug flows after Chinese officials came to negotiations. He added that the threat of tariffs has worked well with Beijing, as they rolled back rare earth export controls in October.

Bessent also dismissed concerns that the Supreme Court might block the Trump administration's tariff policies, calling it unlikely the court would overturn the president's "signature" economic agenda.

 

Taiwan , Chip ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says NATO agreed to framework of Arctic deal

Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

    Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

  2. Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe

    Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe

  3. Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February

    Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February

  4. Syria army enters Al-Hol camp as US says SDF role ‘expired’

    Syria army enters Al-Hol camp as US says SDF role ‘expired’

  5. Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board

    Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board
Recommended
Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025
Ties with Qatar boosted through new deals: Defense chief

Ties with Qatar boosted through new deals: Defense chief
TOBB unveils project to boost Türkiye-EU business ties

TOBB unveils project to boost Türkiye-EU business ties
Türkiye in talks with US Chevron for oil, gas exploration: Report

Türkiye in talks with US Chevron for oil, gas exploration: Report
Gold surges to new record amid US-EU tensions

Gold surges to new record amid US-EU tensions
UK will refund visa fees to attract ‘trailblazer’ investment

UK will refund visa fees to attract ‘trailblazer’ investment
WORLD Trump says NATO agreed to framework of Arctic deal

Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced on Jan. 21 that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over U.S. control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework of a future deal’ on Arctic security.
ECONOMY Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Türkiye achieved a historic milestone in 2025 with 362,992 gigawatt-hours of electricity production, marking an all-time high, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated.

SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿