Tainted alcohol consumption kills 37 in Istanbul since Nov 1

ISTANBUL

A total of 37 people has died in Istanbul from alcohol poisoning linked to counterfeit liquor since Nov. 1, the governor’s office announced on Nov. 16.

Over the past six weeks, some 73 individuals were hospitalized after consuming tainted alcohol in the city, with 17 currently undergoing treatment, the statement said.

The office further noted that 36 suspects accused of supplying counterfeit alcohol have been detained.

Counterfeit alcohol-related deaths have become a persistent issue in Türkiye, especially during the pre-New Year period. This year alone, the country has reported a significant number of fatalities and poisoning incidents attributed to bootleg alcohol.

In response, security forces have intensified operations, confiscating 87,758 liters of alcoholic substances in recent raids in Istanbul, according to the governor’s office.

Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, a total of 972 patients were admitted to critical care units in medical facilities due to methanol toxicity, the country’s Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu noted in response to a question raised by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Ömer Fethi Gürer.

Twenty of these individuals were diagnosed with blindness or renal failure within 72 hours, according to Memişoğlu.

Experts warn that the initial signs of poisoning from counterfeit alcohol, involving issues with mobility and balance, excruciating stomach pain and visual abnormalities, typically emerge 10 to 24 hours after ingestion.

Even small amounts of pure methyl alcohol can damage the optic nerves, leading to blindness. In addition, it can cause life-threatening conditions such as paralysis, coma and respiratory failure.