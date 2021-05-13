Tailors drape Eid clothing for Syrian children in Idlib

  • May 13 2021 07:00:00

IDLIB
To return smiles on the faces of poor Syrian children on the eve of the Muslim festival Eid al Fitr, six female voluntary tailors are busy repairing second-hand clothes, tuning them brand new for the children in Syria’s Idlib province.

The clothes collected from donors are shaped fresh and distributed among low-income families as part of an aid campaign called your clothes to make them happy at Idlib’s Zardana village located in northwestern Syria.

A volunteer tailor, Meryem Ceblevi, said they have collected used clothing during the campaign and are draping, sewing, and distributing them to families in need.

She said her group is attempting to reduce the burden of those families who have taken refuge in camps and survived the attacks from the Assad regime.

“We are making children happy,” she said.

A civil war has ravaged Syria since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

According to the U.N. estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple ceasefire understandings, which the Assad regime and its allies have frequently violated.

