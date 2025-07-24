T-shirts, sneakers and late-night carts dominate online shopping

T-shirts, sneakers and pants were the most purchased items online in the first half of 2025, according to data from leading e-commerce platform Trendyol.

Regional trends added nuance to the data. Dresses were especially popular in the Marmara and Aegean regions, phone cases topped the list in Central and Eastern Anatolia, socks were favored in the Black Sea region and perfumes saw high demand in the Mediterranean and Southeastern Anatolia.

Istanbul led in purchases, followed by Ankara, İzmir, Bursa, Antalya, Kocaeli, Adana and Mersin.

Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Kocaeli, Bursa, Gaziantep and Adana stood out as the leading provinces in terms of sales.

Shopping behavior showed a clear preference for late-night browsing, with 23 percent of all purchases occurring between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The most active shopping demographic was users aged 25 to 30, with women making up 80 percent of this group and men accounting for the remaining 20 percent.

Between January and June, Trendyol facilitated the sale of over 400 million products through its marketplace of 170,000 merchants.

Trendyol’s e-export operations continued to expand, with 17.2 million products shipped to international customers.

Istanbul, İzmir, Kocaeli, Ankara and Bursa were the top exporting cities, while Baku, Riyadh, Bucharest and Dubai emerged as key global markets.

Among the most exported items were t-shirts, matching sets, pajamas, sneakers, pants and shirts.

