T-925 multi-purpose helicopter to take off next year

ISTANBUL

The T-925 Heavy Class Utility Helicopter, which was unveiled at Türkiye’s 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) and is capable of carrying both weapons and passengers, will take flight for the first time next year, says the general manager of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).

"It [T-925] completes our collection. This is the final piece of the puzzle. It can be used both as a civilian and a military helicopter. It can transport patients, passengers, and soldiers. When equipped with weapons, it can also be used for military operations," Temel Kotil told daily Hürriyet.

Kotil also informed that after its first flight next year, the multi-purpose helicopter will be given its official name by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The T-925 is expected to enter the inventory in 2026.

Pointing out that they expect a significant figure of export for the T-925, Kotil noted that the first customer of the helicopter is the Turkish General Directorate of Forestry of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

"It has a quite state-of-art cockpit. Other helicopters don't have such modern features. It's designed by a Turkish company, and the screens on the cockpit are touch-sensitive. The colors of our new design, created by our young engineers, are highly admired. They received positive feedback from several chiefs of general staff of NATO member countries and other foreign commanders as well,” Kotil said.

IDEF, which commenced on July 25, has drawn significant attention from both local and foreign officials.

Over 1,461 companies from 55 countries participated in this year's IDEF, showcasing various products, some of which developed within Türkiye's defense industry are being exhibited for the first time. Additionally, new versions of previously launched products are being unveiled at the fair.

Several collaboration meetings are scheduled to take place during the event set to conclude on July 28.