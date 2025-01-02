Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

DAMASCUS

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shows newly appointed Syrian Foreign minister Assaad al-Shibani (centre-L) welcomed by Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-khereiji (centre-R) upon his arrival in Riyadh in Jan. 1, 2025.

One of the fundamental priorities of the new administration in Syria is to strengthen ties with the international community and establish a renewed approach to foreign policy and diplomacy, the newly appointed top diplomat has said.

“The events we witnessed in 2023 and 2024, what happened in Gaza and Lebanon remind us that we are part of this region,” Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani told Qatar-based Al Jazeera.

“Indicators of an Israel-Iran war in Syria were very close, possibly within months,” he said, adding that with the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Syrian opposition groups thwarted a possible war in the region.

One of the first requirements for a new era of ties is respect for the country’s borders, he said.

His remarks came at the same day when Syria’s new rulers made their first foreign trip.

Syria's top diplomat said he hoped to open a "new and bright page" with Saudi Arabia upon arriving in the kingdom late on Jan 1.

The top delegation, including the defense minister and the intelligence chief, come to the kingdom "at the invitation of Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Last week, in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television, Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said that Saudi Arabia "will certainly have a large role in Syria's future,” pointing to "a big investment opportunity for all neighboring countries.”

Syria's economy and infrastructure has been devastated by more than 13 years of civil war that began with a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011.

The interim administration, led Sharaa, is set to convene for a pivotal National Dialogue Conference to discuss Syria’s future roadmap. This conference is expected to provide critical clarity on the nation’s trajectory. However, due to ongoing preparations, there is a possibility of adjustments to the conference’s scheduled date, though it remains planned for January, sources said on Jan. 2.

During this conference, certain factions, including the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, are anticipated to announce their dissolution.

Meanwhile, Syrian security forces are conducting an operation in Homs city, with a monitor saying it targeted two districts that are home to the Alawite minority of toppled President Assad.

The targets were "war criminals and those involved in crimes who refused to hand over their weapons and go to the settlement centers" but also "hidden ammunition and weapons,” the state-run news agency said.

Authorities have sent troops and "armored forces" to search for "those who refuse to settle their affairs and hand over weapons" in Homs, the agency said. They have also imposed a curfew in parts of the city.