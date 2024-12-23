Syrian women to ‘reclaim leadership roles to build country’

DAMASCUS

The newly appointed leader of the Women’s Affairs Office within the Syrian interim government has stated that the new administration aims to empower women to play a pivotal role in rebuilding the nation, devastated by over a decade of conflict.

Aisha al-Dibs has become the first female high-ranking official selected in the new administration with the appointment.

Having a background in humanitarian work, Dibs described herself on social media as "an activist focused on advancing women and humanitarian endeavors." Renowned for her advocacy and humanitarian efforts, she previously worked with an aid organization in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib and in refugee camps in Türkiye.

In an interview with Al Jazeera from Damascus on Dec. 22, Dibs said the government was committed to engaging Syrian women in social, cultural and political institutions, recruiting qualified women in the healthcare and education sectors.

“It is universally acknowledged that Syrian women have historically been highly influential leaders in every field. Today, we are in the process of restoring women to this pioneering role in building the free nation we all aspire to,” she stated.

Dibs also pledged to encourage women from all Syrian provinces and ethnic backgrounds to participate in the upcoming national conference, where the country’s future will be debated.

She emphasized that the establishment of the Women's Affairs Office, under her leadership, serves as a response to questions about the role of Syrian women in the new government.

The ousting of Assad ended decades of abuses and years of civil war, but it has raised concerns about the rights of minorities and women.

Last week, hundreds of demonstrators in Damascus demanded democracy and women's rights, in the first such protest since Assad's departure.