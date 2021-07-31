Syrian student in Turkey graduates top of class

  • July 31 2021 09:52:59

Syrian student in Turkey graduates top of class

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Syrian student in Turkey graduates top of class

A Syrian girl, 22, has graduated first in her class with top honors in Turkey.

Yasmin Nayal, who fled the Syrian civil war in 2016 and went to Turkey with her family, completed her undergraduate education in the new media department at Bahçeşehir University (BAU) in Istanbul. She completed a double major in the psychology department.

Nayal, who is continuing her studies by doing a minor in the department of political science and international relations, told Anadolu Agency about her academic success and dreams in Turkey.

Recounting that she quickly adapted to Turkey and could learn Turkish easily thanks to her Turkish friends, Nayal said she dreamed of being at the top of the class but at first she could not believe it when she graduated at the head.

She said she researched a university to complete her studies before coming to Turkey and because she liked the country, she eliminated other countries.

"My brother lives in Canada and he wanted me to go there, too. However, I did not want to go to Canada or other European countries. I especially wanted to come to Turkey and study," she said.

Her goal is to work in the media sector and Nayal said she wants to develop more and plans to work in an international organization and then open her own company.

"I would like to thank Turkey very much because I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Turkey,” she said. “It's really fun to study here. I hope I will do a favor to Turkey in the future."

BAU Global President Enver Yücel highlighted that the university has the highest number of international students in Turkey.

Stating that the success rate of foreign students is high as that of Turkish students, Yücel said: "Last year, a student from Zanzibar graduated top in electrical and electronics engineering. Now he has started to do great things in the country he lives in. This year, a Syrian immigrant graduated top of her class. This made us very proud.”

 

TURKEY Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six
MOST POPULAR

  1. Most of forest fires under control: Minister

    Most of forest fires under control: Minister

  2. Young man dies after carrying water to firefighters

    Young man dies after carrying water to firefighters

  3. Authorities launch second phase in fight against mucilage

    Authorities launch second phase in fight against mucilage

  4. Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires

    Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires

  5. President appoints Marmara University rector as YÖK chair

    President appoints Marmara University rector as YÖK chair
Recommended
Seven family members killed in Konya attack

Seven family members killed in Konya attack
US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

US, Europe extend solidarity to Turkey over massive forest fires

Turkey condemns attack to UN compound in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns attack to UN compound in Afghanistan
Rome Declaration announced after first G20 Culture Ministers’ meeting

Rome Declaration announced after first G20 Culture Ministers’ meeting
Turkish, Afghan defense ministers discuss Kabul airport

Turkish, Afghan defense ministers discuss Kabul airport
Quake victim recovers after 9-month rehabilitation

Quake victim recovers after 9-month rehabilitation
WORLD China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

Mushrooming outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant prompted China and Australia to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions on July 31 as the WHO urged the world to quickly contain the mutation before it turns into something deadlier and draws out the pandemic.
ECONOMY Turkeys Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's tourism revenue hit nearly $3 billion in the second quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority announced on July 30. 
SPORTS Turkey wins 1st-ever Olympic medal in archery, Gazoz claims gold

Turkey wins 1st-ever Olympic medal in archery, Gazoz claims gold

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in men's individual archery final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and brought his country its first-ever Olympic medal in archery on July 31. 