Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Feb. 4 described Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s visit to Ankara as a “historic” step toward the beginning of a period of “lasting friendship and cooperation” between the two countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference with al-Sharaa, Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and unity.

He reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for Syria, saying: “We never abandoned our Syrian sisters and brothers in their hardest times, and we will continue to support them in this new period.”

He expressed confidence in Syria’s ability to rebuild itself and said: “We have no doubt that our Syrian sisters and brothers, who inspire the region with their resilience, will rebuild their country.”

Türkiye is ready to assist in reconstructing devastated Syrian cities, Erdoğan said, adding that he believes accelerating economic recovery will encourage the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

The two leaders also discussed joint steps to establish security and economic stability.

Erdoğan highlighted progress in multidimensional relations, including trade, civil aviation, energy, health, and education. He called for financial and moral support from the Arab and Islamic world for Syria’s new administration and people, describing it as “crucial.”

Al-Sharaa also voiced desire to transform relations with Türkiye into strategic partnership in all fields to achieve prosperity for peoples of both countries.

He said that the upcoming phase will focus on “boosting trade exchanges and joint investments, particularly in infrastructure reconstruction projects, aiming to achieve economic recovery and to support a better future for both countries.”

Al-Sharaa also invited President Erdoğan to visit Syria “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

“We appreciate His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his strong commitment and efforts to foster cooperation in order to ensure the success of the transitional phase, bringing security and stability to the region,” said the Syrian president.

He also confirmed that “the Syrian revolution and Türkiye’s engagement with it — despite the challenging circumstances faced by the Turkish leadership and people — have strengthened bilateral relations.”

“Türkiye’s continued support remains evident through its ongoing efforts to ensure the success of Syria’s current leadership both politically and economically while safeguarding the independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” al-Sharaa stressed.

Combating terrorism

Erdoğan pledged Türkiye’s support in Syria’s fight against terror groups, including ISIL and the PKK.

“By acting in solidarity with Syria, I believe we will fully establish a climate of peace and security in our shared region, free from terrorism,” he said.

Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime groups to remove the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, was declared president last week.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.