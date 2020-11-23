Syrian girl hopes to walk again in Turkey

  • November 23 2020 10:55:00

Syrian girl hopes to walk again in Turkey

IDLIB-Anadolu Agency
Syrian girl hopes to walk again in Turkey

An eight-year-old Syrian girl who lost her leg is hoping to get treatment in Turkey and be able to walk again.

Fatma Nasuh lost her leg when she was only 3 years old and has been walking with crutches ever since.

She walks three kilometers (1.8 miles) with crutches every day to go to school and wants to become a pediatrician who treats children who have lost their limbs.

"Come rain or snow, she never misses a day of school," her mother, Şirin Nasuh said.

The girl lost her leg in a Russian airstrike south of Aleppo province.

Taken to hospital in an unconscious state, Fatma woke up to learn that she lost a leg and her two-year-old brother died in the attack that killed many civilians.

Şirin told Anadolu Agency they decided to migrate to the northern province of Idlib, after attacks on Aleppo by the regime intensified.

The mother of five said they are in financial difficulty as her husband is unable to work due to ill health.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

    Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

  2. Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

    Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

  3. Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry

    Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry

  4. Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

    Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

  5. More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017

    More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017
Recommended
Greek-led EU mission illegally searches Turkish ship

Greek-led EU mission illegally searches Turkish ship
Turkish defense minister expresses will for close cooperation with new US administration

Turkish defense minister expresses will for close cooperation with new US administration
Seraphim Angel appears as scaffold dismantled in Hagia Sophia

Seraphim Angel appears as scaffold dismantled in Hagia Sophia
Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister
Fallen soldiers of Russian White Army commemorated in quiet ceremony

Fallen soldiers of Russian White Army commemorated in quiet ceremony
Turkey deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists so far

Turkey deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists so far
WORLD AstraZeneca, Oxford say virus vaccine shows 70% efficacy

AstraZeneca, Oxford say virus vaccine shows 70% efficacy

British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Nov. 23 said their jointly-developed vaccine against COVID-19 has shown "an average efficacy of 70 percent" in trials.
ECONOMY Turkey welcomes 11.2 mln foreign tourists in 10 months

Turkey welcomes 11.2 mln foreign tourists in 10 months

Turkey welcomed some 11.2 million foreign visitors during the first 10 months of 2020, the country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry said on Nov. 23.
SPORTS Trabzonspor wins first game with new coach

Trabzonspor wins first game with new coach

Trabzonspor won its first game under its new coach, Abdullah Avcı, 1-0 against Erzurumspor in the Turkish Süper Lig on Nov. 22, ending a five-game winless streak.