Syrian girl from viral video begins new life

  • February 26 2020 17:08:00

Syrian girl from viral video begins new life

HATAY – Anadolu Agency
Syrian girl from viral video begins new life

Salwa, a 3-year-old Syrian girl who became famous for heaving with laughter despite bombings by the Syrian regime in the war-torn country’s northwestern province of Idlib, was brought to Turkey on Feb. 25 to give her a safer childhood.

Salwa, who was taught by her father to laugh at the sound of bombs, recently arrived in Turkey with her family to begin a new life.

A video of her laughing at bombs went viral on social media in the past few weeks. The video shows her father, Abdullah Muhammed, playing a game with her as warplanes drop bombs near their home in Syria.

Muhammed expressed their happiness, saying he and his daughter had tried to send a message to the international community through the video.

The father also stated his gratitude to the Turkish public and the government, saying they had supported the Syrian people since the beginning of the nine-year war.

“Now, my daughter will be able to go to school. I hope that the conflict in Syria can soon end and that I can return,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

    Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

    No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

  5. US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman

    US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman
Recommended
Winter means more deaths for refugees

Winter means more deaths for refugees
US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman

US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman
Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib
9 detained over suspected ISIL links

9 detained over suspected ISIL links
Idlib at very critical stage, official says

Idlib at 'very critical stage,' official says
Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 28th anniversary

Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 28th anniversary
WORLD Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Shelling and airstrikes by Syrian regime forces killed at least three people on Feb. 26 in northwestern Syria, where dozens of villages, including major rebel strongholds in the last opposition-held area, have been captured over the past few days.
ECONOMY Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Leading Turkish bus manufacturer Otokar Otomotiv has signed a five-year agreement with Italy’s Iveco Bus to produce 5,000 buses at its facilities in Turkey’s northwestern Sakarya province.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.