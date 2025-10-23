Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

DAMASCUS
Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

Syrian authorities have agreed a ceasefire with a group of jihadists led by Frenchman Oumar Diaby in northwest Syria, sources from both sides told AFP on Oct. 23.

Government forces surrounded the camp of Firqatul Ghuraba ("the Foreigners' Brigade") on Oct. 22, leading to the first clashes with jihadists under Syria's new leadership since the ousting in last December of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Diaby, also known as Omar Omsen, was accused of kidnapping a girl and had sought to prevent troops entering the camp in the Harem region near the Turkish border, which is home to a few dozen fighters.

"An agreement was reached providing for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons [by the army]," and allowing the Syrian government to enter the camp, a local security official who requested anonymity told AFP.

The written agreement, seen by AFP, also stipulates that a criminal investigation will be opened into the allegations of kidnapping against Diaby.

The ceasefire was being respected yesterday, according to the local security official and a source among the French jihadists contacted by AFP.

Since taking power, Syria's new leaders have sought to break from their own radical Islamist past and present a moderate image more tolerable to ordinary Syrians and foreign powers.

Dealing with the thousands of heavily armed foreign fighters who flocked to the country during the country’s civil war that began in 2011 is one of many security challenges facing the new authorities.

In September 2016, the United States designated Diaby, suspected of helping French-speaking fighters travel to Syria, as an "international terrorist.”

The Franco-Senegalese criminal-turned-preacher, 50, is also wanted on a French arrest warrant.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

    US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

  2. Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

    Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

  3. UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

    UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

  4. Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

    Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

  5. Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

    Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Recommended
US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
UK says allies should boost Ukraines long-range missile reach

UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Four dead, 12 wounded in blast at Ukraine train station

Four dead, 12 wounded in blast at Ukraine train station
South Korea says Kim, Trump may meet next week

South Korea says Kim, Trump may meet next week
India trials Delhi cloud seeding to combat deadly smog

India trials Delhi cloud seeding to combat deadly smog
Israeli settlers violence surges amid West Bank olive harvest

Israeli settlers violence surges amid West Bank olive harvest
Overtourism threatens Greek islands’ appeal, bank report says

Overtourism threatens Greek islands’ appeal, bank report says
WORLD US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

The United States named a veteran diplomat on Oct. 24 as the civilian lead in a body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, seeking to push forward a durable end to the war.
ECONOMY Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 24 doubled down on ending trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff advertising campaign, as Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to downplay the sudden rupture.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿