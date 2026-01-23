Syrian army moves SDF out of Raqqa prison under mediated deal

Syrian army moves SDF out of Raqqa prison under mediated deal

DAMASCUS
Syrian army moves SDF out of Raqqa prison under mediated deal

Syrian government forces stand guard outside Al-Aqtan prison on the outskirts of Raqqa, northeastern Syria.

Syria said early Friday that government forces had begun transferring Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from a prison in the north where they had been holding ISIL terror group detainees, as part of a weekend agreement.

Syrian state television reported that the transfer of SDF members has begun "after five days of negotiations with the Syrian state."

They will go to the Kurdish-held city of Ain al-Arab, also known as Kobane, in Aleppo province on the northern border with Türkiye "according to the security arrangements agreed upon by both parties", it reported.

Syrian units and security institutions would take full control of al-Aqtan Prison, including sections holding ISIL detainees, with prisoners to be managed under Syrian law, it added.

The withdrawal involved about 800 SDF members and was designed to prevent escalation, enable a peaceful transfer of administrative and security authority and maintain stability in Raqqa, the statement said.

On Sunday, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced a deal with SDF chief Mazloum Abdi that had included a ceasefire and the integration of the Kurds' administration into the state,

On Wednesday, the United States said it had launched an operation that could see 7,000 ISIL detainees moved from Syria to Iraq, with 150 transferred so far.

The move follows the withdrawal of the SDF that had long secured detention camps, after Syrian government troops took control of territory in the north and northeast previously held by the SDF.

The developments came as Washington has for years backed the SDF as part of the U.S.-led international coalition against ISIL, but U.S. envoy Tom Barrack recently signaled a possible shift, saying the SDF’s role in combating the jihadist group “expired,” raising the prospect of a drawdown in U.S. support.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
LATEST NEWS

  1. US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

    US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

  2. Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

    Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

  3. 'Heated Rivalry' stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

    'Heated Rivalry' stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

  4. Forgotten items become art in Istanbul Airport exhibition

    Forgotten items become art in Istanbul Airport exhibition

  5. Turkish woman honored for reviving Hatay’s rare yellow silk

    Turkish woman honored for reviving Hatay’s rare yellow silk
Recommended
US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February
UK PM slams Trump for saying NATO troops avoided Afghan front line

UK PM slams Trump for saying NATO troops avoided Afghan front line
Ukraine, Russia hold second day of direct talks on US plan

Ukraine, Russia hold second day of direct talks on US plan
Ukraine-Russia-US talks open in Abu Dhabi as Moscow demands Donbas region

Ukraine-Russia-US talks open in Abu Dhabi as Moscow demands Donbas region
US weighs full withdrawal of troops from Syria: Report

US weighs full withdrawal of troops from Syria: Report
NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security

NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security
WORLD US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

The U.S. military will prioritize protecting the homeland and deterring China while providing "more limited" support to allies in Europe and elsewhere, a Pentagon strategy document released on Friday said.
ECONOMY Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook Friday on Türkiye’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to positive from stable, while affirming the rating at “BB-.”
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿