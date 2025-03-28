Syria, Lebanon sign border security deal in Saudi Arabia

The defense ministers of Lebanon and Syria signed an agreement in Jeddah "to address security and military threats" along their common border, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on March 28.

The accord comes after frontier clashes this month that left 10 people dead.

SPA reported that Michel Menassa and his Syrian counterpart Murhaf Abu Qasra met in the Saudi city of Jeddah on March 27 "to discuss issues of mutual interest aimed at achieving security and stability between Syria and Lebanon."

It said they signed an agreement on "the strategic importance of border demarcation, the establishment of Syrian-Lebanese legal and specialised committees... and the activation of coordination mechanisms to address security and military threats," particularly on the border.

Menassa had been due to visit Damascus on March 26, but the trip was postponed at Syria's request, sources on both sides said. Menassa's visit was reportedly pushed back due to "preparations for the formation of a new government" in Damascus.

A Lebanese official said the postponement was "in no way related to tensions or conflicts."

Border tensions flared earlier in March after Syria's new authorities accused the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah of abducting three soldiers into Lebanon and killing them.

The group, which had been an ally of toppled Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, denied involvement, but ensuing cross-border clashes left seven Lebanese dead.

Syria, Lebanon, France to hold trilateral video conference

 

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet on March 28 with his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun and they will hold a virtual trilateral meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to discuss shared challenges in Lebanon and Syria.

The Elysee Palace outlined in a statement that said Macron and Auon will discuss major challenges facing Lebanon, particularly the restoration of its sovereignty and prosperity.

The need for full respect of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon will be highlighted and talks on strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces, in addition to shared regional priorities, will also be discussed according the the statement.

