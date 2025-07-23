Syria formally requests support from Türkiye’s army: Defense sources

ANKARA

Syria’s new administration has formally sought Türkiye’s support for strengthening its defense capacity and combating ISIL in its territories, Turkish Defense Ministry sources have informed.

“In line with this request, our works for supplying technical support, counselling and training for increasing Syria’s defense capacity are underway,” the sources said at a weekly briefing on July 24. They did not detail when this request was made, particularly before or after the clashes in the southern province of Suweyda took place.

In full support of the interim government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Türkiye had deployed several teams from the Defense Ministry to Damascus for talks on how Türkiye can help the new administration to build a new army.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sharaa discussed security cooperation and potential Turkish military support in their earlier engagements.

The necessity of strengthening the new Syrian security forces has further increased following clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups in southern Syria. Israel, in support of Druze groups, militarily intervened and conducted aerial attacks against Syrian military facilities in Damascus.

A ceasefire was reached after the United States, Türkiye, Jordan and other relevant countries were diplomatically engaged.

The sources underlined Türkiye’s determination in the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity, as well as the elimination of all terror groups in Syria.

“As the Defense Ministry, we are working very closely with the new government of Syria. A formal request by the Syrian administration was submitted to Türkiye for strengthening its defense capacity and combating terror groups, particularly ISIL,” the sources said.

They also stressed that Türkiye’s main objective is to ensure peace and stability in the region, particularly in Syria.