Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida

Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida

DAMASCUS
Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida

TOPSHOT - Evacuating members of the Bedouin community ride in the back of a truck stopping at a security checkpoint in Taarah, in Syria's southern Sweida province on the way to Daraa, on July 21, 2025

Syrian authorities on July 21 evacuated Bedouin families from the Druze-majority city of Sweida, after a ceasefire in the southern province halted a week of sectarian bloodshed.

The government coordinated with some officials in Sweida to bring in buses to evacuate some 1,500 Bedouins in the city.

Syrian Interior Minister Ahmad al-Dalati told the Syrian state media SANA that the initiative will also allow displaced civilians from Sweida to return, as the fighting has largely stopped and efforts for a complete ceasefire are ongoing.

“We have imposed a security cordon in the vicinity of Sweida to keep it secure and to stop the fighting there,” al-Dalati told the agency. “This will preserve the path that will lead to reconciliation and stability in the province."

Buses filled with Bedouin families were accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent vehicles and ambulances.

They were headed for reception centers in neighboring Daraa province and to the capital Damascus. Some families left on trucks with their belongings.

Syrian authorities did not give further details about the evacuation and how it ties into the broader agreement, following failed talks for a hostage swap deal on July 19.

However, Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that as part of the agreement, the Bedouin fighters would have to release Druze women they were holding captive and leave the province.

The Bedouin fighters had withdrawn from Sweida city on July 20 and alongside other tribesman from other parts of the country stood on the outskirts while security forces cordoned off the area.

The ceasefire announced on July 19 put an end to the sectarian violence that has left more than 1,100 dead, most of them Druze fighters and civilians.

Clashes began on July 13 between Druze and Bedouin tribes, who have had tense relations for decades, and were complicated by the intervention of Sunni Arab tribes who converged on Sweida in support of the Bedouin.

More than 450 bodies had been brought to the Sweida national hospital by July 20 evening, with more still being recovered from the streets and homes.

evacuations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

    Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

  2. Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

    Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

  3. Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

    Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

  4. Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

    Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

  5. Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated

    Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated
Recommended
At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school
Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida as ceasefire holds

Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida as ceasefire holds
US President Trump caught off guard by Israeli strikes in Syria

US President Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria
WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations

WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations
Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss upcoming Istanbul nuclear talks

Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss upcoming Istanbul nuclear talks
Ukraine, Russia set for fresh peace talks in Türkiye

Ukraine, Russia set for fresh peace talks in Türkiye
Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers
WORLD At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 people, mostly children, were killed after a Bangladeshi fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, a government official said Tuesday, updating an earlier toll of at least 20 dead.
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿