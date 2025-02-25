Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

DAMASCUS

Syria's new interim president pledged on Tuesday to ensure the state has a monopoly on weapons at a national dialogue conference on the country's future after Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

Terror group PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG, which controls parts of northern Syria, was not invited to the conference, according to the organizers who said armed entities were excluded.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led the rebel alliance that toppled Assad in December, also said he plans to establish a transitional justice committee.

The conference, held at Damascus' presidential palace, marks the beginning of a crucial phase for Syria's future governance after years of devastating civil war.

"The unity of arms and their monopoly by the state is not a luxury but a duty and an obligation," Sharaa told the gathering.

"Syria is indivisible; it is a complete whole, and its strength lies in its unity."

But parties in the autonomous Kurdish administration of northeast Syria slammed what they called the symbolic representation of minorities at the conference.

Sharaa has previously said Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into Syria's national army.

Hundreds of people attended the conference, including civil society, religious communities, opposition figures and artists.

The autonomous Kurdish administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were not invited due to the exclusion of armed groups, according to organisers.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

"Over the past two months, we have worked on pursuing those who committed crimes against Syrians," said Sharaa.

"We will work on forming a transitional justice body to restore people's rights, ensure justice and, God willing, bring criminals to justice," the interim president added.

A coalition led by HTS seized power in Syria on Dec. 8, 2024, after a lightning offensive. Sharaa, the group's leader, was named interim president in January.

An interim government has been charged with managing affairs until March 1, when a new government is set to be formed, reflecting "the diversity" of the population, according to the new authorities.

Ahead of the national dialogue conference, the organising committee said it would focus on transitional justice, the constitution and institutional and economic reforms.

In his speech, Sharaa emphasised the importance of the rule of law.

"We must build our state on the rule of law, and the law must be respected by those who establish it," he said.

Syria's foreign policy would be based on "balance and openness", he said.

"We are keen to develop strong relations with countries that have respected our sovereignty while keeping the door open for dialogue with any party willing to rebuild its relations with us based on mutual respect."

HTS has its roots in Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate but cut ties in 2016.

It is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by many governments including the United States, though it has recently sought to moderate its rhetoric and vowed to protect Syria's religious and ethnic minorities.

Sharaa has said that HTS's dissolution would be announced during the national dialogue conference.

The offensive that toppled Assad ended five decades of his family's iron-fisted rule.

Sharaa said earlier this month that it could take four to five years to organise elections in Syria and two to three years to rewrite the constitution.

The new Syrian leader has been tasked with forming an interim parliament after the Assad era legislature was dissolved following his ouster.