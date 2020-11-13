Symbols emerging on renewed playground leads to criminal investigation

An investigation has been launched into symbols emerging on a renewed playground in Istanbul’s Küçükçekmece district, which have been seen as “resembling the symbols of the PKK terrorist organization.”

Küçükçekmece Governor Turan Bedirhanoğlu stated that they “received intense complaints from citizens” about the symbols that emerged after renovation works in Atatürk Park in İstasyon neighborhood.

He said that they found that some images resembling the symbols used by the terror group emerged in the park in their examination, and that he gave instructions for their removal and that the dismantling process had started.

Noting that they reported the incident to judicial authorities, Bedirhanoğlu stated that an investigation had been initiated on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office gave instructions for the identification of the people who submitted or approved the project at the park and to investigate their connections with the group.

The Istanbul Anti-Terror Police are now conducting work to identify those responsible.

Küçükçekmece Municipality teams have also started the dismantling work of the structures that led to the creation of the images.

