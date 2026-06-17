Symbolic officiants rise as new wedding trend

ISTANBUL

With Türkiye’s wedding industry continuing to diversify, event companies across the country are increasingly offering symbolic wedding ceremonies with “theatrical wedding officiants,” led by professional actors dressed in official-style robes, recreating the atmosphere of a civil marriage ceremony without any legal standing.

The service, commonly chosen for hotel weddings and outdoor countryside celebrations, has become one of the latest additions to the country’s booming wedding sector. Prices typically range between 6,000 Turkish Liras ($130) and 23,000 liras ($500).

The symbolic ceremonies appeal to a variety of couples. Some who legally marry in a simple municipal ceremony later opt for a theatrical ceremony to create the emotional experience they felt was missing from the official process.

The practice has also become popular among couples planning celebrations in multiple cities. Since a legal marriage can only be performed once, a symbolic officiant is often hired for the second wedding event.

The service is additionally sought by married couples wishing to renew their vows or recreate the excitement of their wedding day.

Event organizers typically tailor the ceremony to the couple’s preferences, offering scripts that range from lighthearted and entertaining to highly emotional and personalized.

Companies promoting the service emphasize that the ceremonies are purely ceremonial and carry no legal validity. The actors portraying officiants are not authorized to conduct official marriages and the documents used during the ceremonies are symbolic rather than legally recognized.

Legal experts note that the practice poses no legal risk when both parties understand that the ceremony is fictional and no fake marriage documents are submitted to public authorities.