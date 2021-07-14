Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

  • July 14 2021 09:14:00

Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

SYDNEY-Agence France-Presse
Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

Sydney’s five million residents will be in virus lockdown for at least another two weeks, state premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on July 14, rejecting calls to tighten restrictions further.

Australia’s largest city is already in its third week of a partial lockdown and struggling to bring a fast-spreading outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant under control.

In the past 24 hours, 97 new cases were recorded, more than the 89 reported the previous day.

Australia had been widely lauded for its early handling of the pandemic.

But a painfully slow vaccine rollout has left less than 10 percent of the population protected as much of the world gingerly reopens.

"It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown, at least a further two weeks," said Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital.

Under Australia’s "COVID zero" strategy, authorities are trying to stamp out community transmission completely.
Sydney’s lockdown was due to end on July 16, but that date has now been pushed back until July 30.

"I appreciate people are stressed and upset about what is going on, myself included," Berejiklian said. "None of us want to be in this situation. But it is our job to keep the community safe."

Most Sydney residents are allowed to leave home for exercise, essential shopping, work or health reasons, but schools are closed and people are encouraged to remain at home.

Authorities have rejected calls for the lockdown to be more stringent, with critics pointing out that "essential work" rules allow stores such as Ikea and Louis Vuitton to remain open.

"I appreciate there are a lot of opinions out there, but please know every decision we take is based on that expert health advice," said Berejiklian.

Some hotspot areas are subject to tighter restrictions, including a Bondi apartment block that was fully locked down after nine cases were detected.

On July 13, police guarded the front and rear of the building to prevent residents from leaving. A sign taped to one apartment window read "Send Beer".

Berejiklian did not rule out more stringent citywide restrictions if cases continued to rise.

Australia’s latest COVID-19 outbreak began in mid-June and has since grown to 864 cases. Twenty people are in intensive care and two have died.

The outbreak is believed to have begun with an unvaccinated driver who had been working with international air crews.

Sydney is virtually cut off from the rest of the country, with residents banned from entering many states and cities.

Australia’s international borders have been mostly sealed since March 2020, and are not expected to open before the end of the year.

Since the pandemic began, Australia has recorded more than 31,000 virus cases and 912 deaths in a population of 25 million.

WORLD Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

    Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

  2. CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

    CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

  3. Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

    Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

  4. Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

    Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

  5. Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

    Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended
Recommended
Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap activist in US, others

Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap activist in US, others
Cuba confirms 1 man dead during antigovernment protests

Cuba confirms 1 man dead during antigovernment protests
Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death
Dozens killed in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq

Dozens killed in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq
Cuba blames US for unprecedented anti-government protests

Cuba blames US for unprecedented anti-government protests

Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters

Sydney coronavirus cases spike as lockdown falters
WORLD Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

Sydney’s five million residents will be in virus lockdown for at least another two weeks, state premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on July 14, rejecting calls to tighten restrictions further.

ECONOMY Turkeys finance minister meets with German business leaders

Turkey's finance minister meets with German business leaders

Turkish Finance and Treasury Minister Lütfi Elvan gathered with top managers of German companies on July 13 for introducing investment opportunities in Turkey.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 