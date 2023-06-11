Swiatek fights off Muchova for 3rd French Open title

PARIS

Iga Swiatek has battled past Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to win her third French Open title and become the first woman to successfully defend the Roland Garros title since 2007.

The 22-year-old Swiatek is just the third woman in the Open era to win each of her first four Grand Slam finals, the Pole adding to her 2020 and 2022 titles in Paris and last year's U.S. Open triumph.

Muchova, the fourth lowest ranked women's finalist ever in Paris, fought back from a set and 3-0 down, and twice led Swiatek by a break in the decider before her fate was sealed with a double fault on match point.

"It's pretty surreal, everything," said Swiatek, the world number one from Poland.

"But the match was really intense, a lot of ups and downs. Stressful moments and coming back. So I'm pretty happy that at the end I could be solid in those few last games and finish it."

Swiatek's latest coronation caps another dominant two weeks on the clay in Paris, where her record stands at 28 wins and two losses in five visits.

Muchova, at 43 in the world, was appearing in her first Grand Slam final, after doctors warned her last year she may never play the sport again.

"This was so close and yet so far, that's what happens when you play one of the best," said a tearful Muchova. "The feeling is a little bitter, but to call myself a Grand Slam finalist is amazing."

The unseeded Czech came into the final having won all five matches in her career against players in the top three -- four of them at Grand Slams -- after stunning Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

On guard against an underdog with a habit of taking those down at the top, Swiatek quickly applied pressure on the 26-year-old Muchova, playing her biggest match of an injury-hit career.

Muchova had outfoxed her rivals with her cunning variety throughout the tournament, but Swiatek had clearly done her homework since the Czech won their only other meeting in Prague in 2019.