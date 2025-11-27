Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

ANKARA
Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has submitted to parliament a series of judicial amendments for parliamentary deliberation, including provisions that could pave the way for the release of more than 50,000 inmates.

The bill, publicly referred to as the 11th Judicial Package, included an expansion of what is known as the “COVID leave,” a measure first introduced during the pandemic.

Under the regulation enacted in 2020, inmates held in open prisons were granted temporary release due to the pandemic, enabling earlier transfers to open facilities and earlier eligibility for probation. Those with five years or less remaining before qualifying for probation were allowed to remain outside prison without returning.

If enacted, the new bill would allow individuals who committed offenses before July 31, 2023, but whose sentences have not yet been finalized, to serve their probation period outside prison as well.

According to AKP parliamentary head Abdullah Güler, the package also proposes harsher penalties for offenses committed by criminal groups that recruit individuals under the age of 18.

The draft, however, does not include the Justice Ministry’s separate proposal — formulated in the wake of the killing of 15-year-old Ahmet Matia Minguzzi by his peers in Istanbul earlier this year — which sought heavier penalties for minors committing serious crimes.

Acting on an AKP initiative, parliament has instead decided to establish a special inquiry commission on juvenile delinquency. The commission’s findings will later be submitted to parliament in a separate legislative proposal.

 

judicial bill,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

    Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

  2. Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

    Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

  3. Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

    Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

  4. Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

    Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

  5. Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer

    Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus

Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian town near Damascus
Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link

Türkiye, Armenia hold second technical talks on rehabilitating cross-border railway link
Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged

Probe into document forgery network expands as 123 more charged
Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker

Anti-terror initiative nears end: Parliament speaker
Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer

Pope Leo marks Christian milestone at historic İznik prayer
Erdoğan marks progress in public trust for security forces

Erdoğan marks progress in public trust for security forces
Türkiye voices concern after strike on Iraq gas field

Türkiye voices concern after strike on Iraq gas field
WORLD Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

The death toll from the devastating floods in southern Thailand climbed to 85 on Wednesday, with over one million households across the country affected, Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 pct in October

Türkiye’s unemployment rate decreased to 8.5 percent in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 28.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿