Sweeping agricultural census to commence in July

ANKARA

Türkiye is set to embark on a sweeping agricultural census in July 2025, aiming to collect comprehensive data on the country’s farming sector.

Conducted jointly by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the initiative is aimed at gathering detailed information on land and livestock holdings as well as agricultural machinery and equipment.

The upcoming nationwide agricultural census is designed to collect the data necessary for shaping and monitoring effective agricultural and food policies.

The census will unfold in two phases. In the first phase, authorities have largely completed the identification and registration of agricultural lands that were previously unrecorded in official databases.

These newly documented parcels will serve as the framework for the second phase, during which detailed data will be collected from agricultural holdings and landowners. Data will be collected primarily through in-person interviews.

To support the effort, over 5,000 personnel will be deployed across 973 census offices nationwide. The data collected will include not only cultivated plots but also non-cultivated areas such as barns, storage buildings, and woodlots, as well as details on tractors, harvesters and other equipment.

The data collection is scheduled to conclude by Dec. 31, with the preliminary results of the census expected in the second half of 2026.