Swedish zoo shoots dead three chimps on the run

Swedish zoo shoots dead three chimps on the run

STOCKHOLM
Swedish zoo shoots dead three chimps on the run

A Swedish zoo said on Dec. 15 it had to shoot dead three chimpanzees after they escaped from their enclosure, with the situation still not under control.

A fourth primate was injured by gunshot, according to the company that runs the Furuvik Zoo around 200 kilometers north of Stockholm.

“A chimpanzee is considered a high-risk animal. If this kind of animal gets out into the zoo, it can pose a threat to people’s lives,” Annika Troselius, a spokeswoman for Parks and Resorts, told AFP.

Five of the zoo’s seven chimps managed to escape from their enclosure on Wednesday shortly after noon (1100 GMT), and were roaming freely around the zoo. It is not yet known how they escaped.

The zoo is currently closed to visitors for the season, but staff were either evacuated or ordered into safety indoors. The decision to shoot dead the chimps came in for harsh criticism on social media sites.

According to the zoo, tranquilizing the animals “was not an alternative.”

“In order to fire an anesthetic dart, you need to be very close to the animal. In addition, you have to wait up to 10 minutes for the tranquilizer to take effect”, the zoo said in a statement.

On Thursday afternoon, the zoo’s four surviving primates were in the monkey building but had not yet returned to their enclosure, Furuvik Zoo wrote in an update on Facebook.

“This means that we can’t let people move freely inside the zoo and we are still on high alert”, the zoo said.
The chimps’ escape comes on the heels of several other high-profile evasions in Sweden.

At the end of October, a king cobra slithered out of Stockholm’s open-air museum and animal park Skansen and was missing for about a week until it returned on its own.

A month later, two great grey owls escaped from the aviary at the same zoo but have since flown back.

ARTS & LIFE Harrison Ford swaps movies for TV with ‘1923’

Harrison Ford swaps movies for TV with ‘1923’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Harrison Ford swaps movies for TV with ‘1923’

Harrison Ford swaps movies for TV with ‘1923’
Ancient mosaics to open to visitors in 2023

Ancient mosaics to open to visitors in 2023
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
From flamenco to pop: 5 things about singer Rosalia

From flamenco to pop: 5 things about singer Rosalia
Concert by Luciano Pavarotti Foundation

Concert by Luciano Pavarotti Foundation
WORLD Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, Romania ink deal to bring gas to Europe

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, Romania ink deal to bring gas to Europe

The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement on Dec. 17 on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals have unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.
SPORTS Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

With a total of 4,938 points earned from sports successes in previous years, Turkish Eczacıbaşı Dynavit has topped this year’s list of “Best Women’s Volleyball Team in the World.”