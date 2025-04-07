Swedish swimmer takes on Bosphorus with local group

ISTANBUL

A 66-year-old Swedish swimmer who had to pause his ambitious goal of crossing the Mediterranean from Türkiye is now making strides in his journey by swimming through the Bosphorus with the support of a local group.

Swedish swimmer Jari Cennet Tammi swam from Istanbul to the northwestern province of Tekirdağ last October.

At present, he is swimming at various locations around Istanbul to complete his unfinished goal.

A retired worker who spent many years in Spain, Tammi swims from near Harem coastal road in Üsküdar to the Maiden's Tower and continues to swim at Sarayburnu at the break of dawn, near the historic city walls.

Tammi reflected on his one-of-a-kind journey in his remarks to the press, elaborating on how he met the local swimming group "Sarayburnu Conquerors," a name harking back to the Ottoman-era term for those who seize new lands.

“I came to Istanbul last October and initially swam outside the city. It was the ‘Sarayburnu Conquerors’ group that brought me back here. They contacted me via social media and invited me to Istanbul. They supported me, and that's how I joined the group. Thanks to them, I will now complete the goal I left unfinished."

Considering Istanbul as the last port of the Mediterranean, Tammi believes it would make sense to start swimming there.

"My goal is to swim from Istanbul to Çanakkale, then to Greece, and later continue on to Montenegro, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Italy, France, and finally reach the city of Cadiz in Spain. This way, I will have swum across all the Mediterranean coastlines."

The ambitious swimmer plans to start swimming towards the northwestern province of Çanakkale on April 9.

Referring to the bag he carries with him throughout his journey, he said, "I have two bags. They contain my tent, sleeping bag, kitchen and food. In short, everything I need is in these bags. I always swim with one because they are my home."

Tammi explained that running is difficult for him due to his knee prosthetics, but swimming helps him feel better. At 66 years old, he said, "Ten years from now, I will be 76, but I believe I will still be fit."

Reflecting on the Turkish part of his journey, the Swedish swimmer praised the warmth and hospitality of the Turkish people.

He shared that when he got tired while swimming and came ashore, people sitting nearby offered him food. "I told them that I was swimming from Istanbul to Cadiz, Spain. They shared their food with me.”