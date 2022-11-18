Sustainable Living Film Festival returns after pandemic

ISTANBUL

The Sustainable Living Film Festival (SLFF2022) returns to Istanbul after a two-year pandemic break. SLFF2022 will also meet the audience from all over Türkiye with its online version.

In its 15th year, the event will take place in Istanbul at Pera Museum Auditorium between Nov. 22 and 26, at Hope Alkazar between Nov. 27 and 30 and on the website Surdurulebiliryasam.net between Dec. 1 and 6, for 15 days.

SLFF is an impact-oriented film festival that aims to support the process of socio-cultural change which is critical to our planet. It sees its audience as pioneers of change and prepares its selections with the aim of empowering, inspiring and activating them by creating empathy.

With the stories it sheds light on every year since 2008, the festival tries to make the ecological, social and economic systems we are a part of and all the dynamics in which we are interdependent realized by people. Moreover, it shows that despite the accelerating global problems, those who have a greater purpose than themselves can make a difference anywhere, under any circumstance.

In its 15th year, SLFF is being prepared for those who want to be a pioneer of change and bringing people together, who have a sense of compassion and justice towards all living things.

With the feature-length and short documentaries in its selection, SYFF invites viewers to witness the young people who are creating the future, those who care for the goodness and justice for all living things, the actors of a restorative and healing culture that is blooming everywhere across all topics, the clues to the transformation of the food system and more.

Festival participants will watch the endless energies, creativity and perseverance of people from all walks of life, all ages, and who come out of all kinds of difficult conditions; and will be inspired by the works of people who take care of farmers, fishermen, youth, children, women, sea, coasts, forests, mountains, wildlife, insects and flowers in the region where they live.

All screenings of the festival films will be free of charge.