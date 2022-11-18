Sustainable Living Film Festival returns after pandemic

Sustainable Living Film Festival returns after pandemic

ISTANBUL
Sustainable Living Film Festival returns after pandemic

The Sustainable Living Film Festival (SLFF2022) returns to Istanbul after a two-year pandemic break. SLFF2022 will also meet the audience from all over Türkiye with its online version.

In its 15th year, the event will take place in Istanbul at Pera Museum Auditorium between Nov. 22 and 26, at Hope Alkazar between Nov. 27 and 30 and on the website Surdurulebiliryasam.net between Dec. 1 and 6, for 15 days.

SLFF is an impact-oriented film festival that aims to support the process of socio-cultural change which is critical to our planet. It sees its audience as pioneers of change and prepares its selections with the aim of empowering, inspiring and activating them by creating empathy.

With the stories it sheds light on every year since 2008, the festival tries to make the ecological, social and economic systems we are a part of and all the dynamics in which we are interdependent realized by people. Moreover, it shows that despite the accelerating global problems, those who have a greater purpose than themselves can make a difference anywhere, under any circumstance.

In its 15th year, SLFF is being prepared for those who want to be a pioneer of change and bringing people together, who have a sense of compassion and justice towards all living things.

With the feature-length and short documentaries in its selection, SYFF invites viewers to witness the young people who are creating the future, those who care for the goodness and justice for all living things, the actors of a restorative and healing culture that is blooming everywhere across all topics, the clues to the transformation of the food system and more.

Festival participants will watch the endless energies, creativity and perseverance of people from all walks of life, all ages, and who come out of all kinds of difficult conditions; and will be inspired by the works of people who take care of farmers, fishermen, youth, children, women, sea, coasts, forests, mountains, wildlife, insects and flowers in the region where they live.

All screenings of the festival films will be free of charge.

Art,

WORLD Ukraine air defenses under pressure as Russia strikes infrastructure

Ukraine air defenses under pressure as Russia strikes infrastructure
MOST POPULAR

  1. Black Sea field to boost gas production 10-fold: Minister

    Black Sea field to boost gas production 10-fold: Minister

  2. Missiles hit Kiev residential buildings in 'attack' on capital: mayor

    Missiles hit Kiev residential buildings in 'attack' on capital: mayor

  3. Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4 mn at US auction

    Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4 mn at US auction

  4. US Fed official open to slower rate hike in December

    US Fed official open to slower rate hike in December

  5. Japan racks up trade deficit as exports, imports hit records

    Japan racks up trade deficit as exports, imports hit records
Recommended
Roman Empire’s legionary cemetery unearthed

Roman Empire’s legionary cemetery unearthed
Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball sold for $2.4M

Maradona ‘Hand of God’ World Cup ball sold for $2.4M
Taylor Swift tour chaos spurs calls to probe ticketing industry

Taylor Swift tour chaos spurs calls to probe ticketing industry
California lab-grown meat start-up gets first green light

California lab-grown meat start-up gets first green light
‘Guide’ exhibition at Gallery Ark

‘Guide’ exhibition at Gallery Ark
Beyonce-Adele rematch set to dominate 2023 Grammys

Beyonce-Adele rematch set to dominate 2023 Grammys
WORLD Ukraine air defenses under pressure as Russia strikes infrastructure

Ukraine air defenses under pressure as Russia strikes infrastructure

Ukraine's air defenses are playing a key role in countering Russia's invasion, preventing Moscow's forces from gaining control of the skies and helping shield the country against missile and drone attacks.

ECONOMY Short-term external debt rises

Short-term external debt rises

Türkiye’s short-term external debt increased by 14.7 percent from the end of 2021 to reach $139.5 billion as of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS ‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

Turkish women’s national volleyball team, nicknamed “Sultans of the Net,” will play its group matches of the 2023 CEV European Volleyball Championship in Germany.