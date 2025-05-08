Suspicious device found in late MP Önder’s car, probe ongoing: DEM Party

Suspicious device found in late MP Önder’s car, probe ongoing: DEM Party

ANKARA
Suspicious device found in late MP Önder’s car, probe ongoing: DEM Party

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has confirmed that a device was found in the car of the late MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder before his death and that an investigation is ongoing to determine if it was an assassination attempt.

In a written statement, the party officials addressed recent media reports alleging that an assassination device was placed in the car of the late Istanbul lawmaker. The statement said the party felt compelled to respond in light of these reports.

Önder, 63, passed away on May 3 after spending 18 days in intensive care following a heart attack. The hospital reported that his death was due to multiple organ failure.

On April 2, unusual noises coming from the vehicle's tires prompted an inspection, during which a sharp device made of iron was found attached to the car, the DEM Party said.

Önder brought the issue to the party’s internal committees, and a thorough investigation was subsequently initiated, the DEM Party said.

"Both our party and Mr. Önder had closely followed the matter," the statement said.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, the incident was not made public at the time. We have not yet received any conclusive findings from the ongoing inquiry."

Önder was a prominent figure of the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, which sought to persuade the PKK terrorist group to end its activities.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
LATEST NEWS

  1. US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

    US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

  2. President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

  3. Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

    Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

  4. Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

    Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

  5. Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

    Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland
Recommended
President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV
Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says
Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying

Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying
PKK set to announce historic decisions

PKK set to announce 'historic' decisions
Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals

Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals
EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty

EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty
Defense minister meets Pakistani envoy amid South Asia tensions

Defense minister meets Pakistani envoy amid South Asia tensions
WORLD US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

A federal judge in the U.S. state of Vermont on Friday ordered the release on bail of Turkish PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was controversially detained by immigration agents in late March.

ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿