Suspicious device found in late MP Önder’s car, probe ongoing: DEM Party

ANKARA

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has confirmed that a device was found in the car of the late MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder before his death and that an investigation is ongoing to determine if it was an assassination attempt.

In a written statement, the party officials addressed recent media reports alleging that an assassination device was placed in the car of the late Istanbul lawmaker. The statement said the party felt compelled to respond in light of these reports.

Önder, 63, passed away on May 3 after spending 18 days in intensive care following a heart attack. The hospital reported that his death was due to multiple organ failure.

On April 2, unusual noises coming from the vehicle's tires prompted an inspection, during which a sharp device made of iron was found attached to the car, the DEM Party said.

Önder brought the issue to the party’s internal committees, and a thorough investigation was subsequently initiated, the DEM Party said.

"Both our party and Mr. Önder had closely followed the matter," the statement said.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, the incident was not made public at the time. We have not yet received any conclusive findings from the ongoing inquiry."

Önder was a prominent figure of the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, which sought to persuade the PKK terrorist group to end its activities.