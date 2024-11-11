Suspended ex-mayor faces new probe over terror financing

ISTANBUL
Suspended ex-mayor faces new probe over terror financing

An Istanbul prosecutor's office has launched a second investigation into former Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, who was previously suspended from his role, now on allegations of financing terrorism.

Özer was arrested on Oct. 31 over alleged affiliation with PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Elected as mayor in the March 31 local elections under the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Özer was subsequently removed from office, and a government-appointed trustee took over.

According to reports on Nov. 11, prosecutors are now investigating whether public funds under Özer’s administration were funneled to the PKK terrorist organization following his election as part of the second probe.

The Interior Ministry also appointed two inspectors to further scrutinize the financial traffic of Istanbul’s Esenyurt district.

The fresh investigation came a week after three mayors in the country’s southeast were also dismissed and replaced by trustees amid similar accusations.

The Interior Ministry on Nov. 4 cited the convictions and ongoing investigations over the membership of the PKK terrorist organization as the reason for the move targeting Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk, Batman Mayor Gülistan Sönük and Halfeti Mayor Mehmet Karayılan. The three mayors were elected from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in local elections in March.

Some 253 suspects were detained for involvement in illegal demonstrations to protest these dismissals, the Interior Ministry announced over the weekend.

The court arrested 33 of them over allegedly engaging in violent actions, including hurling stones and assaulting security personnel.

