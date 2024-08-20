Suspects flee Türkiye after Istanbul shooting on Palestinians

ISTANBUL
Three suspects fled Türkiye after they allegedly carried out an attack on Palestinian businessmen in Istanbul, while four individuals accused of aiding them have been detained.

The incident occurred in Istanbul’s Kağıthane district late on Aug. 18 when a parked vehicle was targeted in a shooting. A 30-year-old Palestinian real estate entrepreneur succumbed to his injuries, while his associate, Fadi M., a fellow Palestinian businessman, was severely injured.

Additionally, their bodyguard, identified only by the initials E.K., a retired military officer, sustained a minor injury to his leg. Both Palestinians were reportedly involved in real estate and car dealership enterprises.

Security camera footage showed a masked man approaching the car on foot and opening fire. One of the victims crawls out of the car and stumbles into a restaurant across the road, followed by the gunman. A few seconds later the assailant emerges and runs away.

In new details on the incident, Istanbul Governor’s Office said the attack was motivated by a dispute over money and that three suspects thought to have been directly involved fled abroad, crossing the Bulgarian border within two and half hours of the shooting.

Attackers used three different cars in their escape from Türkiye in an effort to thwart detection.

Istanbul police announced the detention of four individuals believed to have assisted the suspects.

The apparently professional nature of the attack, in which a silenced handgun was used and left behind at the scene, led to widespread speculation over whether Israel may have been involved.

However, the deceased Palestinian’s father dismissed the political-motivated attack claims, asserting that the family holds Israeli citizenship and leads an apolitical life.

“There were no threats whatsoever. On the contrary, we felt very safe in Türkiye. This murder has nothing to do with politics; we are not involved in political matters. We are Israeli Arabs of Palestinian origin, and I hold an Israeli passport. We frequently visit Türkiye,” he stated.

