Suspect in 5 Afghans’ murder in Ankara caught

Suspect in 5 Afghans’ murder in Ankara caught

ANKARA
Suspect in 5 Afghans’ murder in Ankara caught

The suspect wanted for the murder of five Afghan nationals in the capital Ankara was caught in Afghanistan by the Turkish police.

A special team was formed by the Ankara police and the Afghan authorities to shed light on the incident.

During the searches made at the crime scene, a computer and 10 mobile phones were seized. Examining the security camera records in the area, the police determined that the suspect was a 23-year-old man named Mohammad Omar Yusufi.

The suspect was determined to enter Türkiye illegally and went to Afghanistan’s Kabul via Tehran after the murders. Contacting Afghan authorities, the Turkish police shared their findings on the places and people the suspect could go to. Thereupon, the suspect was detained in the city of Herat and then arrested by the judicial authorities.

Police, late on Nov. 10, 2022, discovered the bodies of five Afghan nationals who were stabbed to death inside a house in Ankara.

The five bodies were found after family members contacted the police and reported the five to be missing.

The Afghans appeared to have died of knife wounds a week ago, news outlets reported.

The five were found dead in the capital’s low-income Önder neighborhood in the Altındağ district, which is home to migrants from Syria and Afghanistan.

TÜRKIYE MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

MHP leader calls to hold elections in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

    MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

  2. Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

    Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

  3. Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

    Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

  4. China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

    China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

  5. Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Recommended
MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

MHP leader calls to hold elections in May
Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Turkish scientist works on cure of ALS with celery

Turkish scientist works on cure of ALS with celery
‘Istanbul not to face water shortage in 2023’

‘Istanbul not to face water shortage in 2023’
Bears unable to hibernate as winter warms

Bears unable to hibernate as winter warms
Fishermen haul their nets back up at Lake Çıldır

Fishermen haul their nets back up at Lake Çıldır
WORLD Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

The toll from a devastating strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was expected to rise past 40 on Tuesday as rescuers searched the rubble for 25 people still missing after one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion.

ECONOMY Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico has announced that it plans to privatize electricity generation, a first for a U.S. territory facing chronic power outages as it struggles to rebuild a crumbling electric grid.

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Jan. 14’s Parisien newspaper.