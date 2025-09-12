Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations

Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations

ANKARA
Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations

Consumer inflation (CPI) expectations for year-end 2025 edged up to 29.86 percent, according to the Central Bank's Survey of Market Participants released on Sept. 12, a slight increase from 29.69 percent in the prior survey.

 

The 12‑month ahead CPI forecast eased to 22.25 percent from 22.84 percent, while the 24‑month ahead expectation edged down to 16.78 percent from 16.92 percent.

 

The country’s annual inflation rate in August eased for the 15th consecutive month to 32.95 percent, its lowest level since November 2021, though still above market forecasts.

 

Inflation is projected to reach 28.5 percent by the end of this year, before easing to 16 percent in 2026, 9 percent in 2027 and 8 percent in 2028, according to the government’s new medium-term program (OVP) for 2026–28 unveiled earlier this week.

 

Participants’ year-end exchange rate forecast for the U.S. dollar/Turkish lira slipped to 43.85 from 43.96 in the previous survey. The 12‑month ahead exchange rate expectation rose to 48.96 from 48.36.

 

The survey also showed participants expect Türkiye’s economy to grow 3.2 percent in 2025, up from 2.9 percent in the previous period, while the 2026 growth forecast remained unchanged at 3.7 percent.

 

The OVP forecasts GDP growth of 3.3 percent for this year and 3.8 percent for 2026.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

    Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

  2. Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

    Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

  3. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  4. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  5. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye
Recommended
Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows
Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July

Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July
Washington aims to resolve trade dispute with India soon

Washington aims to resolve trade dispute with India soon
UK economy stalls in July in another blow to PM Starmer

UK economy stalls in July in another blow to PM Starmer
Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy

Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy
HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants

HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants
WORLD Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to sanction Moscow, but on the condition that all NATO allies agree to completely halt purchases of Russian oil and implement their own sanctions.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿