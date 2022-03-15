Survey shows impacts of pandemic on working mothers’ careers

ISTANBUL

Three out of every four working mothers wish they had more support from their employers amid the pandemic, a recent survey has shown.

The Association of Change the Face conducted a survey with 3,000 female employers from Turkey, the U.K., Italy, Germany and Spain in February to figure out the impacts of the pandemic on women’s office lives.

The first result of the survey was that “one in four working women had to spend less time to work due to child care and housework.”

Three out of every four working mothers expected more support from their employees, while two in five women said, “Our families and spouses helped us more than our employers.”

“While many parents were happy to spend more time with their children amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the responsibilities of child-care and housework of working mothers impacted their work performances and careers,” Serpil Timuray, the European CEO of Vodafone who also has ties with the association, told daily Milliyet on March 13.

Timuray advised all employers to present flexible working arrangement policies to their employees to get the highest benefits as the world is now heading to a new era leaving the pandemic behind.