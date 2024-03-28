Istanbulites concerned over impending earthquake: Survey

ISTANBUL

As Istanbul residents live in fear that a major earthquake could hit the city at any time, a survey has been conducted showing that 83.7 percent of residents believe that authorities are not adequately prepared for a major earthquake.

In the run-up to the March 31 local elections, when urban transformation is on the campaign agenda of almost all candidates, Özdemir Research Company carried out a large-scale telephone survey of 408,079 people across Istanbul between March 10-25.

In the large survey, which reflects Istanbul in terms of age, gender, district and origin, residents were asked about their personal preparations against a possible major earthquake.

The findings show that 83.7 percent of residents think there is no preparation for the expected major earthquake in Istanbul. While 38.6 percent of those surveyed participate in earthquake drills, 27.2 percent have earthquake bags ready, and 45.1 percent know the earthquake assembly areas.

The survey revealed that the first priority of residents is the potential earthquake, and they are trying to prepare for the earthquake with their own means.

Meanwhile, Mehmet Özhaseki, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister, stated in December 2023 that the ministry had completed all preparations for projects to be implemented against a possible large-scale earthquake in Istanbul and would announce all of them.

"During the cabinet meeting, we delivered a comprehensive presentation. We are poised to reveal all projects within a week to 10 days, with a specific emphasis on fortifying Istanbul," Özhaseki told journalists on Dec. 7, 2023.

He emphasized that their concerted efforts are geared towards enhancing the seismic preparedness of Istanbul.

"Our plans and projects are ready. The renovation of the structurally unsound edifices in Istanbul is a focal point," he added.

“In essence, our endeavors pivot around both the revitalization of disaster-stricken areas and fortifying the quake resilience of Marmara and Istanbul. We are committed to fortifying all other urban landscapes, rendering them substantially robust and secure," he said.