Survey: Economists expect $3.6 bln current account deficit

  • May 11 2020 10:38:26

Survey: Economists expect $3.6 bln current account deficit

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Survey: Economists expect $3.6 bln current account deficit

Turkey's current account balance is projected to post a deficit of $3.6 billion in March, an Anadolu Agency survey found on May 11.

Turkey's central bank is set to announce the balance of payments figures for March on May 13.

The estimates of a group of 13 economists range between $680 million and $4.7 billion.

The end-2020 current account balance is forecast to register a deficit of $8.2 billion.

Turkey's current account balance in February saw a deficit of nearly $1.23 billion, up from $117 million in the same period last year.

The country's 12-month rolling surplus amounted to $6.13 billion in the month.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

    Ankara initiates phone diplomacy for tourism

  2. 'Seniors' curfew aided Turkey's fight against pandemic'

    'Seniors' curfew aided Turkey's fight against pandemic'

  3. If measures abided by, outbreak will end soon: Erdoğan

    If measures abided by, outbreak will end soon: Erdoğan

  4. Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?

    Why is tension escalating in Turkish politics?

  5. Horses and camels enjoy quietness in Cappadocia

    Horses and camels enjoy quietness in Cappadocia
Recommended
Turkey removes 3 foreign banks FX transactions ban

Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban
February unemployment falls to 13.6 pct

February unemployment falls to 13.6 pct
Auto production over 352,000 in January-April 2020

Auto production over 352,000 in January-April 2020
Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April
Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1

Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar set to reopen on June 1
Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey

Low-cost carrier launches freighter flights in Turkey
WORLD Amnesty accuses Damascus, Moscow of war crimes in NW Syria

Amnesty accuses Damascus, Moscow of 'war crimes' in NW Syria

Amnesty International on May 11 said it has documented 18 attacks in northwest Syria carried out by regime and Russian forces over the past year that amounted to "war crimes".    
ECONOMY Turkey removes 3 foreign banks FX transactions ban

Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban

Turkey on May 11 removed foreign exchange transactions bans with Turkish lira for three foreign banks -- BNP Paribas, Citibank, and UBS.
SPORTS Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer feels safe in Turkey amid pandemic

Croatian footballer Dario Melnjak feels safe in Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic as he waits for the Turkish Süper Lig season to resume.