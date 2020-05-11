Survey: Economists expect $3.6 bln current account deficit

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's current account balance is projected to post a deficit of $3.6 billion in March, an Anadolu Agency survey found on May 11.

Turkey's central bank is set to announce the balance of payments figures for March on May 13.

The estimates of a group of 13 economists range between $680 million and $4.7 billion.

The end-2020 current account balance is forecast to register a deficit of $8.2 billion.

Turkey's current account balance in February saw a deficit of nearly $1.23 billion, up from $117 million in the same period last year.

The country's 12-month rolling surplus amounted to $6.13 billion in the month.