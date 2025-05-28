‘Surprise Me, Istanbul’ blends tradition and innovation

ISTANBUL

Organized in the historic Baruthane in Ataköy, academic Seval Özcan’s ongoing exhibition “Şaşırt Beni İstanbul” (Surprise Me, Istanbul) invites visitors to slow down and rediscover the city through a layered, sensory journey that bridges the ancient with the contemporary.

The exhibition challenges viewers to pause, observe and — most importantly — be surprised.

In a conversation with Art TV writer Fulden Karayel Okumuş, she shared the deeply personal roots of her artistic practice, which trace back to her childhood spent among the intricate motifs of handwoven silk carpets restored by her father.

“The seeds of my artistic journey were planted at home,” she recalled. “I grew up surrounded by the patience and beauty of hand-knotting, by the stories embedded in each motif.”

Her latest works weave this inherited aesthetics into contemporary forms, using contrasts such as traditional motifs interpreted through digital media to create a dynamic visual language. “Science and art are inseparable for me,” Özcan explained. “In design, it’s not the individual elements but their interconnectedness that creates depth. Sometimes the most meaningful part is the silence, the emptiness.”

Among the recurring symbols in her work is the çintemani, an ancient Ottoman motif that she brings to life through vibrant, modern compositions. Educated in both fine arts and communications, Özcan says her visual vocabulary is informed by both observation and intuition. “Inspiration often comes from opposites,” she said. “But above all, I’m nourished by Istanbul, nature and Anatolian culture.”

The exhibition’s title, “Surprise Me, Istanbul,” serves not only as a challenge to the city but also as an invitation to the viewer. “We live like passengers on a plane in turbulence — always moving, rarely aware,” Özcan said. “Art, for me, is a way to lift the fog, to transform the ordinary into something magical.”

At the heart of her practice lies an embrace of both presence and subtlety. Özcan pointed to the intentional use of empty space in her works as a deliberate choice. “Like silence, those gaps hold what is unsaid,” she noted. Even in the stillness of early morning, when she often creates her work, she finds profound energy. “There’s joy and sorrow in those moments — it feels like entering another dimension.”

Through interactive elements like the prompt “What last surprised you?”, the exhibition opens a quiet yet powerful dialogue with its visitors. “We’ hae forgotten how to be amazed,” Özcan said. “But even simple kindness can surprise us. I want people to feel that sense of wonder again.”

When asked what one feeling she hopes visitors leave the exhibition with, Özcan said, “Curiosity.”

“Like a child asking endless questions. Curiosity wakes you up and makes you want to learn again. It is what connects people to art in a meaningful way. Once you feel that spark, everything else follows," she added.

“Art must be experienced while the artist is alive,” Özcan said, saying, “Let’s not wait to celebrate artists only after they’re gone.”

“Surprise Me, Istanbul” is on view through June 29 at Baruthane, Ataköy. Admission is free.