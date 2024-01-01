Operation performed by Turkish surgeons to enter medical literature

ANKARA
Turkish surgeons have performed four different cardiovascular operations through a 2-centimeter incision, with the doctors who used biological valves and veins in the operation for the first time in the world applying to be included in medical literature.

Mustafa Çakıl, 56, who had a heart attack in March, underwent a difficult heart surgery 10 days ago. Çakıl, who should have been hospitalized for at least 45 days under normal conditions, returned to his normal life in just a week with the operation performed by Turkish surgeons that will enter medical literature.

"It was an operation in which we replace both the valve, the coronary veins, the main vein and the veins leading to the brain, which we perform through a 2-centimeter incision without opening the chest cage. Another feature that is not found in the world literature is that the operation was performed through an incision as small as the veins leading to the brain, using both a biological valve and a biological vein," said Prof. Dr. Serkan Durdu, a cardiovascular surgeon.

Noting that there is currently no international article on this case, Cengiz Bolcal said, "When we reviewed the national and international literature on this case, we could not find a similar article published in reputable international journals. We edited the article and immediately sent it to an international journal.”

The surgery, performed at a private hospital in Ankara, was performed through a small incision using the minimally invasive technique used in cardiac operations.

The patient's aortic valve, carotid artery, aortic root and aortic vein were replaced, and a fully biological valve and vein were used in the surgery for the first time.

Çakıl, who underwent the surgery, said, "I came out of intensive care in two days. I came to my room and started walking an hour later. I had no pain or discomfort.”

