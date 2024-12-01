Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
With New Year's Eve approaching, concerns are mounting across Istanbul as counterfeit alcohol cases rise, resulting in seven fatalities reported so far.

 

As eight individuals receive medical treatment in hospitals, police have launched an investigation, detaining 12 suspects following operations at various locations, including entertainment venues.

 

During an operation in the Beyoğlu district, authorities apprehended an individual, identified only by the initials Emre K., who was trafficking counterfeit alcohol on his motorcycle. The court has placed him in custody on charges of attempted murder.

 

Teams seized six ingredients used in the production of illegal aniseed alcohol, 410 liters of ethyl-methyl alcohol, and 165 bottles of counterfeit alcohol during the operations.

 

In a bid to combat the prevailing issue, the teams also launched inspections in several entertainment establishments across the province.

 

A total of 33 counterfeit beverages lacking excise stamps were confiscated during the checks, with the teams detaining two business managers.

 

Between January 1, 2022, and October 31, 2024, a total of 972 patients were admitted to critical care units in medical facilities due to methanol toxicity, the country’s Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu noted in response to a question raised by Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Ömer Fethi Gürer.

 

Twenty of these individuals were diagnosed with blindness or renal failure within 72 hours, according to Memişoğlu.

 

Experts warn that the initial signs of poisoning from counterfeit alcohol, involving issues with mobility and balance, excruciating stomach pain and visual abnormalities, typically emerge 10 to 24 hours after ingestion.

 

Even small amounts of pure methyl alcohol can damage the optic nerves, leading to blindness. In addition, it can cause life-threatening conditions such as paralysis, coma and respiratory failure.

