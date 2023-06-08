Supreme court upholds decision to ban Uber

ISTANBUL
The 11th Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court of Appeals has ruled to uphold the decision to block access to Uber, a popular internet-based private transportation service, and ban the company from operating in Türkiye.

The court affirmed the decision made by the local court, stating that the appeal petitions submitted by the defendants’ lawyers in the original and consolidated case did not present sufficient grounds to reverse the initial ruling.

Uber, which has been operational in Istanbul since 2014 and has served approximately 5 million users in the country, faced legal action from the United Taxi Drivers Association (BTD) and officials representing the Istanbul Automobile Tradesmen Chamber (ITEO).

The organizations filed lawsuits in Istanbul courts, seeking to block access to Uber and ban the company on the grounds of “unfair competition.”

The plaintiffs also requested the cessation of Uber Technologies Inc.’s operations in Türkiye, claiming that the U.S.-based company engaged in illegal transportation services over the internet and lacked tax records within the country. They argued that blocking Uber was necessary to prevent irreparable damage to taxi drivers, safeguard fair competition and trade, prevent tax losses and restore order to commercial activities.

After considering expert reports and engaging in deliberations, an Istanbul court reached a final decision to block access to Uber and ban the company from Türkiye in October 2019.

The court board determined that Uber’s services amounted to unfair competition, which is prohibited by law, and consequently ordered to block websites and mobile applications offering Uber services.

As a result of this decision, Uber’s operations in Türkiye came to a halt. Subsequently, an appeal was filed in an attempt to overturn the ruling.

