Supply chain trends in Europe offer opportunities for Türkiye: Report

ANKARA

Strengthening supply chain preferences for nearby regions in Europe could support Türkiye’s export growth, according to The Ankara Chamber of Industry’s (ASO) 2025 Export Evaluation Report.

The report underlined Türkiye’s deep industrial integration with the European Union.

Although nearly 45 percent of Türkiye’s exports go to EU countries, the country is not automatically considered “inside” the “Made in Europe” framework, the report said, adding that this situation presents both risks and opportunities.

“The most significant risk identified is Türkiye being grouped with China in the same supplier basket, which could expose Turkish exporters to cost pressures stemming from carbon regulations,” it warned.

The report noted that more than 65 percent of Türkiye’s exports are concentrated in just 20 markets. While this concentration provides short-term advantages, it also creates vulnerabilities in the medium and long term, particularly in the face of demand contraction, geopolitical developments, and rising protectionism, according to the study.

Despite mounting geopolitical risks, a high-interest rate environment, and rising protectionist trends in global trade, Türkiye’s exports climbed 4.5 percent year-on-year to reach a new milestone of $273.4 billion, the report noted.

The report highlights that the industrial sector remains the backbone of the country’s export performance, accounting for nearly 82 percent of total shipments. Automotive, chemicals, electrical and electronics, apparel and textiles, as well as steel, stood out as leading industries in terms of export volume.

Particularly striking was the defense and aerospace sector, which recorded a remarkable 48.8 percent surge in exports to $10.02 billion.

Türkiye’s automotive sector posted robust growth last year, with foreign sales reaching $41.5 billion, an 11.6 percent increase compared to 2025. The industry accounted for 11.6 percent of the nation’s total exports, underscoring its role as a key driver of trade.

By contrast, apparel and textile exports declined by 6.3 percent year-on-year, falling to $16.77 billion in 2025.

Official data also showed that Türkiye’s exports to European countries rose 7.8 percent in 2025 from the previous year, totaling $117 billion. In December alone, shipments to Europe surged 9 percent on an annual basis, surpassing the $10 billion mark.