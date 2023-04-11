'Super Mario' hops to a huge opening

LOS ANGELES 
It's only April, but Universal's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" racked up such huge numbers in its North American opening weekend that analysts say it could top the list for all of 2023.

The animated film, a joint effort of Universal, Nintendo and Illumination studios, sold an estimated $146.4 million in tickets over the Easter weekend, and $204.6 million in its first five days, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on April 9, adding, it "will easily be the #1 flick of 2023."

"The numbers are sensational," agreed analyst David A. Gross. He said the results were the best-ever for a first episode animation, largely due to the film's broad appeal, drawing both families and young and old viewers, both male and female. With its foundation in one of the most popular video games of all time, "It's a marketer's dream," Gross added.

In second place for the weekend - with one-10th the ticket sales of "Super Mario" - was Lionsgate's neo-noir "John Wick: Chapter 4," at $14.6 million.

The thriller has been praised for its action choreography, largely the work of director and former stunt man Chad Stahelski. Keanu Reeves stars as the titular hitman who finds himself fighting an international crime group.

Third spot went to last weekend's leader, Paramount and eOne's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," at $14.5 million. Based on the popular role-playing game, it stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant.

"Air" placed fourth, at $14.46 million, which Gross called "an excellent opening for a sports drama." And in fifth was horror flick "Scream VI," from Paramount and Spyglass Media, at $3.3 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were "His Only Son" ($3.3 million), "Creed III" ($2.8 million), "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ($1.6 million), "Paint" ($750,000) and "A Thousand and One" ($600,000).

