Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

  • April 03 2021 07:00:00

Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

ISTANBUL
Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Turkish Süper Lig leader Beşiktaş will visit Kasımpaşa on April 4 amid a debate over the game’s referee.

The Central Referee Committee (MHK), in charge of referee appointments, announced earlier this week that Halil Umut Meler, who was fiercely criticized by Beşiktaş following a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahçe on March 21, would officiate in the club’s Kasımpaşa match.

“We wonder with what motives the MHK assigned Halil Umut Meler to our Super League match for the second time in a row, both after the announcement of our coach and in an unprecedented manner in history,” the club said in a written statement on April 1.

“We hope that this assignment has a reasonable explanation,” the club added. “We urgently expect an explanation from the MHK.”

Following the Fenerbahçe game, which was the club’s last game before the international break, Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın harshly criticized Meler.

Yalçın said Meler “did everything to get Fenerbahçe back in the game.”

“We are not happy with the referee, I hope we do not see him in the Beşiktaş games again,” Yalçın said.

“We do not want to play with referees who give such interesting decisions,” he added.

The league leader is also facing problems due to injuries and COVID-19.

Wingers Rachid Ghezzal and Ajdin Hasic returned to the club injured from their international games, while midfielder Dorukhan Toköz and striker Cenk Tosun will be out after positive COVID-19 tests.

While Beşiktaş hopes to return to winning ways following the Fenerbahçe draw, second-placed Galatasaray travels to Hatayspor on April 3.

Despite making a fast start to the season, Hatayspor lost three in a row before a draw in its last game and wants to prove its credentials against a tough opponent.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, will be without Fatih Terim on the sidelines after the experienced coach was suspended for two games for “insulting members of the opposing team.”

Fenerbahçe, on the other hand, hosts struggling Denizlispor in the final game of the week on April 5.

Elsewhere in the Süper Lig, Kayserispor hosts Göztepe, Trabzonspor visits Sivasspor and Rizespor takes on Karagümrük at home on April 3.

In April 4’s games, Erzurumspor plays at home with Konyaspor, Antalyaspor travels to Ankaragücü, Başakşehir entertains Malatyaspor and Gençlerbirliği visits Alanyaspor.

Turkey, football, Kasımpaşaspor,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kittens make cozy library their home

    Kittens make cozy library their home

  2. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  3. Turkey fines 10 foreign firms for illegal short selling

    Turkey fines 10 foreign firms for illegal short selling

  4. Artist paints fairy girls on Cappadocia rocks

    Artist paints fairy girls on Cappadocia rocks

  5. Vaccine tours to Russia on demand for those who don’t want to wait in line

    Vaccine tours to Russia on demand for those who don’t want to wait in line
Recommended
Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia

Larkin leads Anadolu Efes to overtime win over Baskonia
Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier
No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul
Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win

Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win
Limited fans to be allowed in Turkey vs Latvia game

Limited fans to be allowed in Turkey vs Latvia game
WORLD Russia warns new Donbass conflict could destroy Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

Russia warns new Donbass conflict could 'destroy' Ukraine, NATO rebukes Moscow

Russia warned on April 1 that a serious escalation in the conflict in Donbass could “destroy” Ukraine as NATO voiced concern over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Direct charter flights from Russia, Ukraine to Cappadocia start

Direct charter flights from Russia, Ukraine to Cappadocia start

Tour operators in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir reaped the fruits of their efforts to promote the historical Cappadocia region to different markets as direct charter flights from Russia and Ukraine have started to the ancient district.
SPORTS Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Süper Lig race continues amid row over referee

Turkish Süper Lig leader Beşiktaş will visit Kasımpaşa on April 4 amid a debate over the game’s referee.