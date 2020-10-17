Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Turkish Süper Lig match between Atakaş Hatayspor and Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor, scheduled for Oct. 18, is postponed over multiple coronavirus cases, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Oct. 16. 

A total of 17 players, along with manager Ömer Erdoğan and a club employee at Hatayspor, have tested positive, the club confirmed earlier.

Hatayspor were scheduled to host Erzurumspor in Sunday's Turkish Süper Lig game.

