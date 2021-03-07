Süper Lig club Beşiktaş's debt exceeds $473 mln

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş have accumulated net debts of over 3.5 billion Turkish liras ($473 million), the club announced on March 6.

The first Regular Council Board Meeting of Beşiktaş this year was held virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak with the participation of the club's Chairman Ahmet Nur Çebi along with the audit committee and council board members at Vodafone Park.

In the meeting, Zümrüt Yezdani Kedik, a member of the audit committee, announced that the club's debt has exceeded 3.5 billion Turkish liras ($473 million).

The Istanbul club's debt on February 2020 was 2.9 billion Turkish liras ($480 million).

