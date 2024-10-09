Sunny days expected till weekend, rain to follow

ANKARA

Clear skies and sunny weather are on the horizon for the country until the weekend, but meteorologists warn that rain is set to return shortly thereafter.

In its weekly report outlining conditions until Oct. 14, the Turkish State Meteorological Service expects a brief break from the recent rainfall, particularly in the northeastern cities, which saw downpours on Oct. 8.

Experts anticipate three days of sunshine starting the day after.

Rain is expected to make a brief appearance in parts of the northwestern city of Edirne on Oct. 11. By the weekend, widespread rain is expected to hit northern cities, including Istanbul, beginning on Oct. 12.

The rain will start to taper off in the country's west on Oct. 13 but will persist in some central regions.

As the new week begins, the rain is predicted to impact all eastern provinces, while northern areas, including Istanbul’s neighboring area, will continue to experience showers.

The forecast indicates a mix of sun and rain across the country as the weather pattern transitions into mid-October.

In the capital Ankara, the temperature is expected to range between 11 and 27 degrees Celsius throughout the week, with mostly partly cloudy weather prevailing across the city.

For the western city of İzmir, clouds are anticipated until the end of the week, with temperatures set to fluctuate between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.