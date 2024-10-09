Sunny days expected till weekend, rain to follow

Sunny days expected till weekend, rain to follow

ANKARA
Sunny days expected till weekend, rain to follow

Clear skies and sunny weather are on the horizon for the country until the weekend, but meteorologists warn that rain is set to return shortly thereafter.

In its weekly report outlining conditions until Oct. 14, the Turkish State Meteorological Service expects a brief break from the recent rainfall, particularly in the northeastern cities, which saw downpours on Oct. 8.

Experts anticipate three days of sunshine starting the day after.

Rain is expected to make a brief appearance in parts of the northwestern city of Edirne on Oct. 11. By the weekend, widespread rain is expected to hit northern cities, including Istanbul, beginning on Oct. 12.

The rain will start to taper off in the country's west on Oct. 13 but will persist in some central regions.

As the new week begins, the rain is predicted to impact all eastern provinces, while northern areas, including Istanbul’s neighboring area, will continue to experience showers.

The forecast indicates a mix of sun and rain across the country as the weather pattern transitions into mid-October.

In the capital Ankara, the temperature is expected to range between 11 and 27 degrees Celsius throughout the week, with mostly partly cloudy weather prevailing across the city.

For the western city of İzmir, clouds are anticipated until the end of the week, with temperatures set to fluctuate between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan PM dissolves parliament for honeymoon snap election

Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

    Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

  2. FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

    FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

  3. Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

    Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

  4. Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

    Turkish contractors eye large infrastructure projects in Iraq

  5. Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack

    Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack
Recommended
FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia

FM attends Balkan summit in Croatia
Erdoğan calls for expanded dialogue in Turkish politics

Erdoğan calls for expanded dialogue in Turkish politics
Parliament forms board to inquire child murders, abuse

Parliament forms board to inquire child murders, abuse
THY flight makes emergency landing after pilot dies mid-flight

THY flight makes emergency landing after pilot dies mid-flight
Türkiye moves to evacuate nationals from Lebanon

Türkiye moves to evacuate nationals from Lebanon
Türkiye restricts Discord access over child safety concerns, crime issues

Türkiye restricts Discord access over child safety concerns, crime issues
Universities welcome academic year with vibrant events

Universities welcome academic year with vibrant events
WORLD Japan PM dissolves parliament for honeymoon snap election

Japan PM dissolves parliament for 'honeymoon' snap election

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved parliament on Wednesday ahead of Oct. 27 snap elections, banking on his honeymoon popularity and a fragmented opposition to lead his scandal-tainted party to victory.

ECONOMY Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Arçelik’s Bangladesh plant commences production

Turkish home appliances maker Arçelik has announced that its new factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has commenced production.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿