Sunflower oil exports poised to exceed $1 billion this year

GAZİANTEP

Türkiye’s sunflower oil exports surged in the first 11 months of 2025, rising 16.8 percent year-on-year to reach $959 million, compared with $821.13 million in the same period last year.

Industry representatives expect the figure to surpass the $1 billion threshold by year’s end, marking a significant milestone for the sector.

The Southeastern Anatolia Exporters’ Associations accounted for the lion’s share of shipments, contributing $543.9 million, or 56.7 percent of total exports. Celal Kadooğlu, president of the Southeastern Anatolia Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters’ Association, said he anticipates closing the year with growth of around 25 percent.

Kadooğlu emphasized Türkiye’s leadership in the global sunflower oil market, noting that the country’s advanced industry and packaging quality have given it a competitive edge over raw material producers such as Russia, Ukraine and Argentina.

“We import raw materials from these countries, but thanks to our high technology and investments in production, we export packaged products that consistently outperform theirs,” he explained.

Kadooğlu highlighted that Türkiye’s export growth has been driven by rising product quality and sustained investment in technology and infrastructure over the past 10–15 years. He pointed to Africa as a promising market, where demand for Turkish products continues to grow.

While acknowledging that export figures can fluctuate due to changes in customs regulations, Kadooğlu expressed confidence in the sector’s long-term potential.