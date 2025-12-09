Sunflower oil exports poised to exceed $1 billion this year

Türkiye’s sunflower oil exports surged in the first 11 months of 2025, rising 16.8 percent year-on-year to reach $959 million, compared with $821.13 million in the same period last year.

Industry representatives expect the figure to surpass the $1 billion threshold by year’s end, marking a significant milestone for the sector.

The Southeastern Anatolia Exporters’ Associations accounted for the lion’s share of shipments, contributing $543.9 million, or 56.7 percent of total exports. Celal Kadooğlu, president of the Southeastern Anatolia Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters’ Association, said he anticipates closing the year with growth of around 25 percent.

Kadooğlu emphasized Türkiye’s leadership in the global sunflower oil market, noting that the country’s advanced industry and packaging quality have given it a competitive edge over raw material producers such as Russia, Ukraine and Argentina.

“We import raw materials from these countries, but thanks to our high technology and investments in production, we export packaged products that consistently outperform theirs,” he explained.

Kadooğlu highlighted that Türkiye’s export growth has been driven by rising product quality and sustained investment in technology and infrastructure over the past 10–15 years. He pointed to Africa as a promising market, where demand for Turkish products continues to grow.

While acknowledging that export figures can fluctuate due to changes in customs regulations, Kadooğlu expressed confidence in the sector’s long-term potential.

 

The European Commission asked Greece to provide further clarifications on its national investment plan under the EU's new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, a spokesperson has said.
A new survey indicates that 39.6 percent of enterprises with 10 or more employees were innovation-active during 2022–2024, compared with 39.8 percent in the previous period of 2020–2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Dec. 10  
A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
